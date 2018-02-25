Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: Top Moments, Celebrities and More

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The curtain came down on the 2018 Winter Olympics with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

After 17 days of competition, the accomplishments of the athletes involved in the Games were celebrated at the spectacle. The Olympic flag was also entrusted to representatives from Beijing, where the next Winter showpiece will be held in 2022.

Aside from the competitors, there were a number of high-profile performers taking part in the closing ceremony. Here's a look back at how it panned out.

Pyeongchang Games End with Encapsulating Climax

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

After an absorbing opening ceremony, there was plenty of excitement about what may be in store for viewers on Sunday. As we can see courtesy of the AFP Photo Twitter account, some fireworks ensured the event got off to a colourful start:

The early stages of the ceremony had a youthful theme, as a number of children brought the South Korean flag out into the arena before the national anthem was sung.

Then a 13-year-old electric guitarist provided the backdrop for a musical sequence that included both traditional and modern themes; the youngster shredded through a take on the Winter section of Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

After that display came to a crescendo, the athletes, led by the flag-bearers of the respective nations, made their way into the stadium.

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

There was a special medal moment for Norway's Marit Bjoergen too, as the prizes for the final cross-country skiing events were dished out. The veteran clinched her eighth Olympic gold and her 15th medal in the competition overall earlier on Sunday.

As BBC Sport's Eleanor Oldroyd noted, it felt appropriate Bjoergen picked up her accolade at this venue:

Following a display called The Axis of New Time, the biggest music performers lit up the stadium, starting with K-pop sensation CL, who gave a stirring rendition of her hit I am the Best. Here's a snippet of her show, per CBC Olympics:

Then more traditions were fulfilled, as the Olympic flag was passed from Sim Jae-guk, the mayor of Pyeongchang, to the mayor of Beijing, Chen Jining.

It meant the moment a lot of the crowd had been waiting for wasn't too far away, as EXO's slot in the ceremony appeared to be edging closer. As we can see here, Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva was able to meet the group ahead of the ceremony:

There was still some pageantry to observe, as key figures involved in the Games, including IOC President Thomas Bach, addressed the stadium.

When it was their time to shine, the eight members of the band made quite the entrance. They arrived on a Jeep each, much to the delight of the crowd.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Their performance was accompanied by more fireworks from the fringes of the stadium as they belted out two hits, Growl and Power.

More pyrotechnics signalled the end of their show, before the flame was extinguished to conclude the ceremony and the Pyeongchang Games.