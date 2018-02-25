Closing Ceremony Pyeongchang 2018: Highlights, Flag Bearers and More

David Ramos/Getty Images

The closing ceremony serves as the official bookend to any Winter Olympics, and Pyeongchang 2018 bid a fond farewell to the worldwide masses as the Games drew to a climactic close in South Korea on Sunday.

Musical acts, flag bearers and technological wonders were all on show to signal the Games' end after Norway topped the medal table to leave Pyeongchang as victors.

Here's how the medal table looked at the conclusion of the 2018 Winter Olympics:

The performers scheduled to participate in the closing ceremony had gathered much of the attention ahead of Sunday's return to Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO were responsible for much of that hype and served as the climax of the closing ceremony, where member Kim Jon-in, better known as Kai, opened with a traditional solo dance.

Dressed in traditional garb, he moved to a percussion beat before being joined by the rest of his EXO bandmates, per the official Olympics Twitter account:

Just prior to EXO making their long-awaited appearance, K-pop star CL also dazzled the audience and performed her 2013 hit "The Baddest Female" among other songs.

CBC Olympics provided clips of CL's performance, which served as one of the ceremony's highlights, judging by the audience's reaction:

There was also a stars-in-their-eyes moment for Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, who posted to her official Instagram account after running into the members of EXO backstage:

A sky light show kicked off the Winter Olympics opening ceremony and made another appearance at the curtain call, this time displaying the Games' South Korean mascot:

The delegation of Russian athletes once again marched under the Olympic flag and with neutral uniforms, many having now completed a Winter Olympics that once looked beyond them after revelations of state-sponsored doping.

At the close of such a gruelling competition, British snowboarder Billy Morgan took the opportunity to showcase his talents outside winter sports:

The most important function of the closing ceremony, however, is to pass the Olympic hosting duties on, with Beijing ready to stage the next edition of the Games in 2022.

After 102 medal events, highs and lows on the grand scale, the Olympic flame went out in Pyeongchang and began its journey to China:

The firework wonders witnessed in the opening ceremony also made their return to signal a memorable farewell to the Games:

Flag bearers waved in a circle at the centre of the Olympic Stadium, almost as a send-off to all those in attendance and thanks for the entertainment that's enthralled the world in South Korea.