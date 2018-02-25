Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Nation Rankings and Final Standings on Closing Day

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics reached their conclusion in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday. Norway finished strong to top the final medal tables for both total medals and gold medals won.

Marit Bjorgen skied to gold in the women's 30-kilometre women's cross-country mass start to win the 102nd and last medal event, Norway's 14th gold of the Games, level with Germany.

The Germans were only eight medals off Norway's overall count of 39. The Norwegians' 14 silvers and 11 bronzes represented the most in those respective categories of any nation competing in Pyeongchang.

Hosts South Korea won their first curling medal after the women's team lost to a superior Sweden side in the gold-medal final, while Germany claimed a one-two atop the men's four-man bobsleigh podium.

That wasn't the only medal Germany won on Sunday, either, after they claimed silver after being edged out by the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the men's ice hockey final gold-medal game.

Here's how the final medal table looked after the 2018 Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday:

Sunday Recap

Norway topped the medal table but could only match runners-up Germany on 14 golds apiece, and it was deservedly one of their athletes who won the final gold on offer in Pyeongchang.

Bjorgen cemented her place as the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time. BBC Sport highlighted just how consistent Norway have been in producing elite contenders at the Winter Games through the years:

She won the 30-kilometre women's cross-country mass start in a time of one hour, 22 minutes and 17.6 seconds—earning the eighth Olympic gold medal of her career. Krista Parmakoski of Finland and Stina Nilsson of Sweden took silver and bronze, respectively.

Having already tied with Canada for gold in the men's two-man bobsled, Germany again shared a medal in the four-man format on Sunday.

NBC News reporter Andy Eckardt highlighted how German pilot Francesco Friedrich entered his name into the Olympic history books:

That proved to be Germany's 14th gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics. A second German team tied with South Korea for second with a total time of three minutes, 16.38 seconds over their four runs.

Germany's 31st and final medal of the Games came in the men's ice hockey final, wherein a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Olympic Athletes from Russia resulted in the nation's 10th silver in Pyeongchang:

The Russians ended seventh in the standings thanks to the win. It was their second gold after Alina Zagitova danced her way to the top of the podium in women's figure skating.

Just above them in sixth sit South Korea, whose first of the two silver medals they clinched on Sunday came in the women's curling. They were dominated 8-3 by gold-medal winners Sweden, but CBC's Devin Heroux noted it was a major achievement for the host nation nonetheless:

Yoo Jee-ho of South Korean news agency Yonhap chronicled the tale of the Garlic Girls, nicknamed as such for their region's produce. Notably, the team only picked up curling as an after-school activity.

Their story served as one of major inspiration and fittingly provided a bright bookend to the 2018 Winter Games, one that is certain to stoke the Olympic flame in many a budding athlete.

Visit NBCOlympics.com for a look at the medal table in full.