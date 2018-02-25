Olympic 2018 Results: Full Table of Updated Medal Tally

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

A gold for Norway's Marit Bjorgen in the final event of the 2018 Winter Olympics saw her country usurp Germany at the summit of the medal table in Pyeongchang.

Bjorgen blitzed the field to win the 30-kilometre cross-country skiing and earn her nation's 14th gold medal of the Games. It was enough to tie Germany for golds won, although Norway's haul of silver and bronze medals surpassed that of their European rivals.

Earlier in the day Germany had won gold in the four-man bobsled event, with Francesco Friedrich piloting the crew to glory.

Here is the final medal table from the 2018 edition of the Games and a look back at how Norway came to earn this coveted spot at the top of the standings.

Norway Edge Past Germany on Final Day

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

With Germany and Norway in strong positions for gold on the final day, the race to finish at the top of the medal table looked set to come down to the wire.

In the four-man bobsled, the German squad did their bit, rounding off a tremendous campaign with strong runs in Heat 3 and 4. As noted by the Gracenote Olympic Twitter account, Friedrich's win was a significant one for his country:

There have been plenty of events at the Games that the German team have been expected to dominate, most notably the luge and the bobsled. But they had the chance to add a surprise gold to their haul later in the day, too.

That was in the men's ice hockey, as Germany, following an incredible and surprising run to the final, went up against the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Despite a tremendous effort, another win proved to be too much for the German side here, though, as they lost 4-3 in overtime to their talented opponents. The IIHF Twitter account praised the performance of the silver-medalists:

Defeat in the ice hockey final meant that top spot in the medal table was still up for grabs for Norway, and in the final event of the Games, they had an all-time great on the start line in Bjorgen.

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

The 37-year-old had already made history in Pyeongchang by becoming the most decorated athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, taking her medal haul to 14. In the 30-kilometre race, she was the big favourite to make it 15 and secure her eighth gold.

It was clear early on that she was going to do exactly that, as Bjorgen made a quick move and left the field trailing. In what are expected to be her last Olympics, it was an incredible way to sign off an iconic career.

The Olympic Channel broke down Bjorgen's success after this latest triumph:

The victory also gave Norway the top spot in the medal table, and Eurosport UK offered a reminder of some of their best moments from the Games:

Canada finished in third place overall, and while winning 14 golds may have proven to be too much for them, not medalling in the men's or women's curling events, nor winning either of the ice hockey events, will represent a big disappointment.

The United States finished in fourth place, and while they were able to match their nine golds from Sochi, overall they were on the podium five times fewer in South Korea than in 2014.