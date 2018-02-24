Russell Westbrook Takes Exception to Nick Young Celebrating by Thunder Bench

Russell Westbrook Takes Exception to Nick Young Celebrating by Thunder BenchFebruary 24, 2018
Russell Westbrook wasn't thrilled with Nick Young's decision to shimmy in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder bench Saturday night.
After Young hit a three to put the Golden State Warriors up 18 points as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, Swaggy P broke out a shimmy that drew Westbrook's ire and resulted in the Thunder point guard shoving him:
Young's three capped off a 14-0 Warriors run that spanned the final 3:29 of the third quarter and helped Golden State capture a 112-80 win.
Young finished the night with 16 points (5-of-10 shooting) off the bench while Westbrook posted 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes.
Despite the loss, the Thunder still own a 2-1 season-series lead over the Warriors.
The teams will meet for a fourth and final time April 3 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
