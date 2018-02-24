Russell Westbrook Takes Exception to Nick Young Celebrating by Thunder Bench

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook wasn't thrilled with Nick Young's decision to shimmy in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder bench Saturday night.

After Young hit a three to put the Golden State Warriors up 18 points as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, Swaggy P broke out a shimmy that drew Westbrook's ire and resulted in the Thunder point guard shoving him:

Young's three capped off a 14-0 Warriors run that spanned the final 3:29 of the third quarter and helped Golden State capture a 112-80 win.

Young finished the night with 16 points (5-of-10 shooting) off the bench while Westbrook posted 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes.

Despite the loss, the Thunder still own a 2-1 season-series lead over the Warriors.

The teams will meet for a fourth and final time April 3 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.