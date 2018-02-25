OAR Prevails over Germany in OT; Wins Hockey Gold Medal Game at 2018 Olympics

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime Sunday to capture gold in the men's Olympic hockey tournament at Gangneung Hockey Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winner on the power play 9 minutes, 40 seconds into the extra session to hand the OAR the Olympic title.

That heroic effort came on the heels of a frenzied third period that featured four goals in a seven-minute span.

In fact, the OAR trailed 3-2 with 3:16 to go in regulation following a go-ahead tally by Germany's Jonas Muller. However, they stood tall and knotted the score at three with 55 seconds remaining when Nikita Gusev slotted one home for his second goal of the night.

Gusev proved instrumental in overtime, as well, as he set up Kaprizov in the middle of the circle for the one-time winner that will live forever be etched into Russian hockey history.

Gusev (two goals, two assists) and Kaprizov (one goal, three assists) both finished the night with four points. Plus, Gusev joined Jarome Iginla and Joe Sakic as the only players in Olympic history to score twice in a gold-medal game, according to the NBCSN broadcast.

The win—while not officially credited to Russia since Russian participants were competing under the Olympic flag in the aftermath of a doping scandal—represents the first for the country since the Unified Team took home gold in 1992.

After that, Russia's best results came in 1998 (silver) and 2002 (bronze).

The Germans will be disappointed they couldn't close things out in regulation considering they were leading with less than a minute to go. That said, the result is still a major triumph for a program that didn't qualify for the Olympic tournament in 2014 and finished 11th out of 12 teams eight years ago in Vancouver.