Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony Separated After Altercation in Warriors-Thunder

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant had to be separated in the second quarter of Saturday's showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena following a brief altercation.

The skirmish, which occurred in the second quarter, was instigated when Anthony shoved Durant with two hands after they got tangled up. Durant and Anthony then exchanged words before they were separated.

Referees assessed both players technical fouls.

Durant now owns 12 technical fouls on the season, while Anthony has been hit with eight.

If Durant picks up four more and totals 16, it will trigger an automatic one-game suspension, according to league rules.