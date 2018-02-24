Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony Separated After Altercation in Warriors-Thunder

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony during an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant had to be separated in the second quarter of Saturday's showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena following a brief altercation. 

The skirmish, which occurred in the second quarter, was instigated when Anthony shoved Durant with two hands after they got tangled up. Durant and Anthony then exchanged words before they were separated. 

  1. Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing

  2. Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce

  3. Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG

  4. Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?

  5. 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight

  6. Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline

  7. How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect

  8. MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo

  9. Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?

  10. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  11. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

  12. I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  13. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  14. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

  15. We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology

  16. B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004

  17. Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds

  18. Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan

  19. On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club

  20. NBA Handshake Fails

Right Arrow Icon

Referees assessed both players technical fouls. 

Durant now owns 12 technical fouls on the season, while Anthony has been hit with eight. 

If Durant picks up four more and totals 16, it will trigger an automatic one-game suspension, according to league rules. 

Related

    Kyrie Calls Out Zaza on IG 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Calls Out Zaza on IG 👀

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Statement Win Proves Dubs Aren't Slipping

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Statement Win Proves Dubs Aren't Slipping

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Has Never Been Better

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Has Never Been Better

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    They're the NBA's Most Surprising Offensive Juggernaut

    NBA logo
    NBA

    They're the NBA's Most Surprising Offensive Juggernaut

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report