Dwyane Wade to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students: We Salute and Support You

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade expressed his team's support for the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during a pregame address Saturday night at American Airlines Arena.

"Tonight, we honor the 17 lives that was tragically lost in Parkland," Wade said. "We applaud the fearless students that are fighting for their lives. And we also make sure that their voices are heard around gun safety. You are our nation's inspiration. We salute you, and we support you."

Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies was the Heat's first back in Miami since the school shooting in Parkland on Feb. 14.

"Anytime something like that happens anywhere in the world, it's sad," Wade said in the immediate aftermath, per the Sun Sentinel. "I think as a parent, you always fear for your kids leaving the house, period. But one of the safest places is school. So it's very unfortunate."

The Heat announced Friday that they will wear "MSD" tribute patches on their jerseys for the remainder of the season in remembrance of the 17 victims who lost their lives in the shooting.