IOC Announces Russia's Olympic Suspension Won't Be Lifted for Closing Ceremony

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2018

A fan of Russian athletes waves flags before the preliminary round of the men's hockey game between the team from Russia and the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Russia will not be represented during Sunday's closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics. 

Sara Germano of the Wall Street Journal reported that Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, ruled Russia's suspension won't be lifted for the closing ceremony due to two doping violations committed by Russian athletes during the Games.

Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva and curler Alexander Krushelnitsky failed doping tests during the Olympics.

The country was banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics after widespread doping and corrupt anti-doping officials were uncovered in a report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Athletes from Russia were allowed to compete in Pyeongchang under the Olympic flag. They were officially designated as the Olympic Athletes from Russia and have won 16 medals so far. 

