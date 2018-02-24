Donovan Mitchell Scores Jazz Tickets for Guy Asking Girl on Date

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell is doing more than getting buckets for the Utah Jazz during his rookie season.

He's also dropping dimes to fans who reach out for help over social media.

On Saturday, Twitter user Josh Buhler (h/t Jazz) tweeted a direct message exchange he had with the reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion that was initiated when he asked for two tickets to Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks so he could ask out a girl from his chemistry class.

Naturally, Mitchell came through in the clutch:

The Jazz, who had their 11-game winning streak snapped Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, will try to jump-start their playoff push against a Mavericks team that was throttled 124-102 by the Los Angeles Lakers a day earlier.