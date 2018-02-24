Team USA Men's Curling Team Accidentally Given Women's Curling Gold Medals

Team USA Men's Curling Team Accidentally Given Women's Curling Gold MedalsFebruary 24, 2018
The United States men's curling team's win at the 2018 Winter Olympics was so surprising there was a notable misspelling on their gold medals.
Per ESPN's Alyssa Roenigk, the U.S. men received gold medals with "women's curling gold medal" engraved on them:
Alyssa Roenigk @alyroe
The US men's curling team just realized the gold medals they were awarded moments ago say "women's curling gold medal" on them. Their coaches are working on it ... #pyeongchang2018 https://t.co/PERIMuXN982018-2-24 09:39:48
The American team defeated Sweden 10-7 to earn the country's first Olympic gold medal in curling. It's also the United States' first medal in the sport since taking home a bronze in 2006.
It was also the United States' ninth gold and 23rd medal overall as the Games from Pyeongchang, South Korea, come to a close on Sunday.
