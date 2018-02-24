Team USA Men's Curling Team Accidentally Given Women's Curling Gold Medals

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2018

United States team celebrate during the men's curling finals match against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. United States won gold. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila/Associated Press

The United States men's curling team's win at the 2018 Winter Olympics was so surprising there was a notable misspelling on their gold medals. 

Per ESPN's Alyssa Roenigk, the U.S. men received gold medals with "women's curling gold medal" engraved on them:

The American team defeated Sweden 10-7 to earn the country's first Olympic gold medal in curling. It's also the United States' first medal in the sport since taking home a bronze in 2006. 

It was also the United States' ninth gold and 23rd medal overall as the Games from Pyeongchang, South Korea, come to a close on Sunday.  

