Team USA Men's Curling Team Accidentally Given Women's Curling Gold Medals

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

The United States men's curling team's win at the 2018 Winter Olympics was so surprising there was a notable misspelling on their gold medals.

Per ESPN's Alyssa Roenigk, the U.S. men received gold medals with "women's curling gold medal" engraved on them:

The American team defeated Sweden 10-7 to earn the country's first Olympic gold medal in curling. It's also the United States' first medal in the sport since taking home a bronze in 2006.

It was also the United States' ninth gold and 23rd medal overall as the Games from Pyeongchang, South Korea, come to a close on Sunday.