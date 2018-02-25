Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Best Photos and Highlight Videos from Winter Games

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, provided viewers all over the world with a steady stream of highlights throughout the Games, as the top athletes in winter sports shone on the biggest stage.

Norway were the big winners in the overall medal count, but there were numerous individual standouts as well. Biathlete Martin Fourcade and alpine skier Marcel Hirscher both added multiple gold medals to all-time great resumes, and snowboarder Shaun White redeemed himself for the failures of Sochi 2014, taking the gold in the halfpipe.

There are too many outstanding performers to list here, so instead, we'll look back on the key moments that gave us some of the best photos and videos of the Games.

Martin Fourcade's Photo Finish

France's Fourcade has won 11 world titles and five Olympic gold medals in biathlon, building the type of resume that has drawn comparisons to basketball legend Michael Jordan. He won three gold medals this year, including in the mass start―where he beat Germany's Simon Schempp by the smallest of margins.

Races do not get much tighter than this, in any sport, via the Chicago Tribune:

Heartbreak for Elise Christie

Great Britain enjoyed a solid outing in Pyeongchang, with a dominant showing in the skeleton competition as the top highlight. There was nothing but disappointment for speed skating star Elise Christie, however, as the short track specialist and 2017 world champion crashed out of the 500 meters and 1500 meters events and was disqualified from her 1000 meters heat.

It was a cruel end to the Games for the 27-year-old:

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

As reported by the Telegraph's Ben Bloom and Alistair Tweedale, Christie plans on making another run at that elusive Olympic gold medal in four years.

Nathan Chen Lands 6 Quads

American figure skater Nathan Chen entered the Olympics with high hopes, but a poor showing in the short program meant his chances of grabbing a medal were all but gone entering the second part of the men's individual competition.

Ranked 17th going into the free program, the 18-year-old threw caution to the wind and landed a historic six quad jumps on his way to the best score in the event and fifth place overall:

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

German Bobsleigh Team Crash, Still Set Fastest Time

The German duo of Nico Walther and Christian Poser led the way after the first two runs of the two-man bobsleigh competition. While that in itself was an impressive feat, the fact they did so even though they failed to cross the finish line the right side up took their run to another level, via CBC Olympics:

Unfortunately for the two, they would end the competition in fourth place.

Red Gerard's Epic Run to Slopestyle Gold

Red Gerard provided some of the best interviews of the 2018 Winter Olympics after taking the slopestyle gold, but the 17-year-old's carefree attitude toward the media shouldn't overshadow the sensational run that took him to the top spot in the first place (video via Eurosport):

It would be wrong not to look back at one of those interviews as well, however:

Warm Welcome for German Madrazo

The Olympic spirit was alive and well in the cross-country skiing competition in Pyeongchang. Mexico's German Madrazo finished his race in last place, more than 20 minutes behind the winner, but that didn't stop his fellow competitors from hoisting him on to their shoulders, via USA Today:

Robert Johansson's Moustache

Robert Johansson is a ski jumper who won two individual bronze medals on top of the team gold he took with Norway in Pyeongchang. He went viral for a different reason, however, per AFP Sport:

Chloe Kim Announces Her Presence

Chloe Kim won the halfpipe final thanks to a best run of 98.25, but her top highlight arguably came much sooner, when she put the competition on notice with an opening run of 93.75.

The 17-year-old surprised even herself with the early marker, leading to this photo:

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

She also found the time to tweet about ice cream in between runs, per Stanley Kay of Sports Illustrated.