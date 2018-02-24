Jimmy Butler MRI Reveals Meniscal Injury to Knee; Reportedly to Undergo Surgery

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) reacts to a knee injury on the court as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) and team trainers hover over him during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Saturday that swingman Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a meniscal injury in his right knee following an MRI. 

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Butler has a meniscus tear. 

Charania added Butler is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery on his knee, but a final timetable will be determined after the procedure.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported Butler hopes to be back in time for the playoffs.

Butler suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's 120-102 loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. 

  1. Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing

  2. Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce

  3. Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG

  4. Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?

  5. 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight

  6. Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline

  7. How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect

  8. MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo

  9. Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?

  10. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  11. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

  12. I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  13. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  14. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

  15. We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology

  16. B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004

  17. Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds

  18. Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan

  19. On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club

  20. NBA Handshake Fails

Right Arrow Icon

Butler, 28, is averaging a team-high 22.2 points to go with 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals through 56 games this season. 

So long as he's sidelined, the Timberwolves will need to lean even more on Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague to keep the starting five afloat. 

Jamal Crawford should also shoulder a heavier workload as Minnesota's volume-scoring sixth man. 

Related

    Fultz's Jumper Looks Good Again

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fultz's Jumper Looks Good Again

    Andrew Gould
    via Bleacher Report

    Ballmer: Griffin Trade 'Difficult' but Necessary

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ballmer: Griffin Trade 'Difficult' but Necessary

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Has Never Been Better

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Has Never Been Better

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Butler Challenged LouWill to 100K Game

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Jimmy Butler Challenged LouWill to 100K Game

    Complex
    via Complex