Jimmy Butler MRI Reveals Meniscal Injury to Knee; Reportedly to Undergo Surgery

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Saturday that swingman Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a meniscal injury in his right knee following an MRI.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Butler has a meniscus tear.

Charania added Butler is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery on his knee, but a final timetable will be determined after the procedure.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported Butler hopes to be back in time for the playoffs.

Butler suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's 120-102 loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club NBA Handshake Fails Right Arrow Icon

Butler, 28, is averaging a team-high 22.2 points to go with 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals through 56 games this season.

So long as he's sidelined, the Timberwolves will need to lean even more on Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague to keep the starting five afloat.

Jamal Crawford should also shoulder a heavier workload as Minnesota's volume-scoring sixth man.