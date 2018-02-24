Martavis Bryant Trade Rumors: Bills Tried to Land Steelers WR Last Season

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills shook up their roster quite a bit in 2017, and they reportedly tried to overhaul their receiving corps when they explored a deal for Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher Martavis Bryant

According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, the Bills "were trying to get involved last year" when Bryant wanted out of Pittsburgh but couldn't offer the compensation the Steelers wanted. 

However, Fowler added the Bills "could oblige" with Pittsburgh's demands this time around following a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that Bryant may land on the trade block again. 

The Steelers' precise asking price for Bryant remains unclear—Fowler noted a second- or third-round draft pick would likely get the job done—but that would be a steep price to pay for a receiver who was suspended all of 2016 for multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. 

Plus, Bryant only has one year remaining on his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2019, barring a long-term extension. 

In 15 games last season, the 2014 fourth-round draft pick tied a career high with 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns. 

