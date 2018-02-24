Olympic Speedskating 2018: Medal Winners for All Events at Pyeongchang

Associated Press

There was a time when the United States was a force to be reckoned with in speedskating. The fastest skaters in the world were named Eric Heiden, Bonnie Blair and Dan Jansen, and they became legends because of their performances on the long track.

Going into the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the United States had 67 medals in the sport and 29 of them were gold, per US Speedskating. There was hope for some U.S. success, especially on the women's side with Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe leading the way, but the only medal the Americans got was in the ladies' team pursuit event.

Bergsma, Bowe, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens won the bronze in that event, and it was the only speedskating medal the Americans picked up on the long track. (John-Henry Krueger won the silver medal in the 1,000-meter short-track race, but that is a completely different discipline.)

The final events of the speedskating competition took place Saturday in the ladies' and men's mass start races.

Japan's Nana Takagi won the gold, while Korea's Kim Bo-Reum earned the silver and Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the bronze.

On the men's side, Lee Seung-Hoon of Korea won the gold medal, and Belgium's Bart Swings took the silver. Koen Verweij of the Netherlands took third place and the bronze medal.

Here's a look at the complete Olympic results in speedskating.

The Netherlands opened the competition with a clean sweep in the ladies' 3,000-meter event. Carlijn Achtereekte finished first, followed by Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong.

The Dutch earned another gold medal in the men's 5,000 meters as Sven Kramer crossed the finish line and beat out Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen, who took the silver medal, while Sverre Lunde Pedersen earned the bronze.

The strong showing by the Netherlands continued in the ladies' 1,500 meters, men's 1,500 meters and the ladies' 1,000. Wust earned the gold in the 1,500, and she was followed by Japan's Miho Takagi for the silver. Wust's countrywoman Marrit Leenstra earned the bronze medal.

Kjeld Nuis earned another gold for the Netherlands in the men's 1,500 meters, and teammate Patrick Roest earned the silver. Korea's Kim Min Seok gave the home fans something to cheer about by earning the bronze.

Jorien Ter Mors of the Netherlands won the 1,000-meter race, and Japan's Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi earned the silver and bronze, respectively.

Bloemen earned the gold medal for Canada in the 10,000-meter distance event, as he outlasted Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands and Nicola Tumolero of Italy.

Esmee Visser got the Netherlands back on track with a win in the ladies' 5,000 meters. Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took the silver, and Natalia Voronina, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, took the bronze medal.

The ladies' 500-meter sprint went to Kodaira, while Korea's Lee Sang-Hwa came in second and the Czech Republic's Karolina Erbanova was third.

Harvard Lorentzen of Norway won the gold medal in the men's 500-meter race, and he was followed by Korea's Cha Min Kyu and China's Gao Tingyu.

The Netherlands won the gold medal in the ladies' team pursuit, with Japan taking the silver and the United States garnering the bronze.

Korea earned a speedskating gold in the men's team pursuit, while Norway took the silver and the Netherlands had to settle for the bronze.

Nuis picked up his second individual gold medal by winning the men's 1,000 meters. Norway's Lorentzen earned the silver, and Korea's Kim Tae-Yun won the bronze in that event.