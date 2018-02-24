La Liga Results 2018 Week 25: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi were both at their best during Sunday's La Liga action, guiding their clubs to one-sided wins.

Ronaldo bagged two goals in a 4-0 triumph over Alaves, while Messi also scored a brace in a 6-1 demolition of Girona.

Here's a look at Saturday's results:

Celta Vigo 2-0 Eibar

Real Madrid 4-0 Alaves

Leganes 0-0 Las Palmas

Barcelona 6-1 Girona

Here are the updated standings:

Team, Points

Barcelona, 65

Atletico Madrid, 55

Real Madrid, 51

Valencia, 46

Sevilla, 39

Villarreal, 38

Celta Vigo, 35

Eibar, 35

Girona, 34

Getafe, 33

Real Betis, 33

Leganes, 30

Real Sociedad, 29

Athletic Bilbao, 28

Espanyol, 28

Alaves, 28

Levante, 20

Las Palmas, 19

Deportivo La Coruna, 18

Malaga, 13

For the full standings, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

Ronaldo could have added yet another hat-trick to his resume but opted not to on Saturday, instead allowing Karim Benzema to convert a late penalty to put the final score on the board.

With the goal, Benzema completed a fine outing in front of the goal for the BBC group―Gareth Bale also got on the scoresheet, while Ronaldo scored twice.

He made history in the process, per Squawka Football:

It was another comfortable afternoon for Los Blancos, who have now won four La Liga matches in a row and appear to have put their mini-crisis behind them. They still sit behind Atletico Madrid in the standings, but the Rojiblancos face a difficult trip to Sevilla on Sunday.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was happy with his team's attacking efforts, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Real's main focus will be on the UEFA Champions League the rest of the way, as Barcelona sport a healthy advantage in the Spanish title race, but Los Blancos' improved form means they're strong candidates to finish the season in second place.

Barcelona had it just as easy on Saturday, as the leaders overcame an early scare to grab a comfortable win.

Cristian Portu gave Girona an early lead after a mistake from Samuel Umtiti, but the contest turned into the Messi show after that, per football writer Ben Hayward:

He was instrumental in Luis Suarez's equaliser minutes after the opener, bagged two goals himself to put Barcelona in front and also played a starring role in Suarez's second effort before half-time.

Philippe Coutinho added a stunning goal of his own after the break, before Suarez completed his hat-trick.

Celta Vigo grabbed a big 2-0 win over Basque minnows Eibar, and the three points they gained should help them tremendously in the race for a European ticket. Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez scored the goals for the Galicians.