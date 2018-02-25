Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Final Tally and Winners After Saturday Night

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The United States saved their best story at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for last, seizing gold Saturday in men's curling. (Note: All days and times are Eastern.)

Team USA put on the memorable effort early Saturday before once again stepping aside so the top countries on the medal leaderboard could hash it out. By the end of the day, Norway remained in first place in total-medal count, though fell behind a late-surging Germany, which finished with 14 golds to Norway's 13.

With the final day in the books, let's take a look at how the final medal tally shakes out and how countries such as the United States and South Korea put up some performances we'll never forget.

Medal Tracker

Saturday Medalists

Cross Country

Men's 50-kilometer mass start

Gold: Iivo Niskanen (Finland, 2:08:22.1)

Silver: Alexander Bolshunov (Russia, +18.7)

Bronze: Andrey Larkov (Russia, +2:375)

Curling

Men's tournament

Gold: United States

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: Switzerland

Women's tournament

Gold: Sweden

Silver: South Korea

Bronze: Japan

Speedskating

Women's mass start

Gold: Japan

Silver: Korea

Bronze: Netherlands

Men's mass start

Gold: Korea

Silver: Belgium

Bronze: Netherlands

Bobsled

4-Man

Gold: Germany (3:15.85)

Silver: Germany (3:16.38)

Silver: South Korea (3:16.38)

4. Switzerland (3:16.59)

Hockey

Men's tournament

Gold: OAR

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Canada

USA Curling Comes Through

Team USA pulled through after a quiet few days for the country as a whole.

Early Saturday morning Eastern Time (think, 4 a.m. ET), those who chose to stay up for the eventual classic watched as John Shuster pulled his team out of a gridlock in end 8.

There, Shuster put on a legendary performance, doubling his team's score on one stone, leading to the 10-7 decision and a spot atop the podium.

The Ringer's Mark Titus captured the general vibe around the historic win quite well:

Others, such as NBC's Kevin Martin, detailed the impact it could have on the sport overall, per NBC Sports PR:

Historical talking point of these games assured, Team USA can leave the Games' final day with a major bragging point.

South Korea Comes Up Just Short

The South Korean women’s curling team almost had a Cinderella-esque ending Saturday, going from a country without a curling team until 2014 to nearly the top of the podium thanks to a rousing performance.

Nearly, because Sweden wound up asserting its usual dominance in the sport by the end, overcoming a 1-0 deficit. Once Anna Hasselborg and Sweden got the lead, they never looked back before jumping to a 8-3 lead in the ninth end.

Anna Fifield of the Washington Post captured the special moment for the South Korean side in front of their home fans:

Gold would have made the story even better, but the hosts and their fans have something to feel great about going into future Games after pushing a powerhouse in the sport to the limit.

Germany Dominates the Bobsled Podium

Looking to surpass Norway near the end of these Games, Germany put on a show in the 4-man bobsled Saturday night, taking gold and silver.

Francesco Friedrich's sled took gold with a time of three minutes, 15.85 seconds, while the Nico Walther-piloted sled came up just behind for silver. Host South Korea, led by Won Yun-jong, landed third on the podium.

Other than pulling Germany into second place in total-medal count and into first in gold-medal count, Friedrich made a bit of personal history thanks to his dominant overall performance, as noted by BBC Sport:

OAR Triumphs in Overtime Classic

Germany just missed on adding another Olympics-leading gold medal to its tally late Saturday night, falling to the Olympic Athletes from Russia in a 4-3 overtime classic viewers won't soon forget.

Kaprizov scored the game-winner on a power play, a suitable ending for a game that boasted four goals in the third period alone.

With the win, OAR picked up its second gold medal of the Games. Germany remained in front of Canada with 31 total medals, seven behind Norway.

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org.