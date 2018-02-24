Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: Start Time, TV Schedule for Winter Finale

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

After two and a half weeks of seemingly non-stop action, the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are coming to a close.

The closing ceremony will take place at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, with figure skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir providing commentary on the event for NBC.

Here's a quick look at all the vital information you'll need to know ahead of the closing ceremony:

2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Information

When: Sunday, February 25 at 6 a.m. ET

Watch: NBCOlympics.com

Rebroadcast: Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Rebroadcast Viewing: NBC; NBCOlympics.com

Performers

ED JONES/Getty Images

It's not a closing ceremony without a little music, and this year's closing ceremony will feature two of the biggest names in K-Pop in CL and EXO.

"It is quite overwhelming and unbelievable," EXO singer Suho said, per the Associated Press. "We have seen other countries holding closing and opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games before. So the fact that we are performing at the closing ceremony itself is very honorable and it is really great. I'm feeling a variety of emotions and I might even cry after the show."

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, one of the biggest names in the sport, is a huge fan of EXO and listened to the band before her short program on Feb. 11

"It's unreal inspiration and it really improved my mood," Medvedeva said, per the AP. "I feel more confident because of them."

American snowboarder and social media sensation Chloe Kim also revealed to ESPN's Alyssa Roenigk before the Games that she listens to CL before she competes. The singer even congratulated Kim earlier in after she took gold in the women's halfpipe.

Director of ceremonies for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee Oh Jang-hwan told Olympic.org the theme will be "Next Wave":

"It will have a festival atmosphere to recognize and celebrate the athletes' hard work and achievements at the Games. We have created a show that looks towards the future; it includes quite a lot of traditional Korean humour and fun elements to add to the party feel."

While that description of the closing ceremony doesn't give away much, it's sure to be a fun show to close out the Games.