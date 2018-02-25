Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Best Photos and Highlight Videos from Winter Games

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

The Winter Olympics officially end on Sunday, with the closing ceremony set to take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, South Korea.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games have brought great drama and excitement as athletes from all over the world have come to South Korea to compete for glory. Norway have enjoyed a phenomenally successful tournament with a record number of medals, beating the United States' tally of 37 achieved at the 2010 Vancouver Games, per BBC Sport.

Great Britain have also surpassed their record haul of four medals, achieved at the 2014 Sochi Games. Billy Morgan's bronze medal in the big air was Team GB's fifth of the Winter Olympics. However, it was a different story for the U.S. Olympic team, who have fallen short of their expected haul of 37 medals, per the Associated Press (h/t the Guardian).

Here's a look back at some of the best photos and highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The Games got off to a spectacular start with an extremely colourful opening ceremony.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The ceremony also saw North and South Korea march together under the Korean unification flag. The flag was jointly carried by North Korea's Hwang Chung-gum and South Korea's Won Yun-jong.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

American snowboarder Red Gerard was one of the early headline-makers. The 17-year-old took gold in the slopestyle, despite heading into the final run in last place. The teenager nailed his final outing to snatch a shock top spot and claim Team USA's first gold of the Winter Olympics.

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Norway were also making an early impression at the Games—and not just through their performances. Ski jumper Robert Johansson won two individual bronze medals and a gold in the team event, but it was his moustache that also attracted attention from around the world.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Norwegian team were also making waves with their fashion sense. The men's curling team sported some eye-catching trousers, as they brought their own particular sense of style to South Korea.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Norway also had 21-year-old Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo scooping up gold medals. The cross-country skier was simply a cut above and returns home a hero with three gold medals to his name.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The Jamaican bobsleigh team also garnered plenty of attention. The women's team were never in contention for Olympic glory but received plenty of support as they entered a bobsleigh team for the first time in 30 years.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Over at the Gangneung Ice Arena, the figure skating was once again the focus of huge attention. Canadian duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir became Olympic champions for a second time, and the chemistry between the two skaters was there for all to see.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Russian teenagers Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva also showed the world some incredible artistry and technique in the women's event. Zagitova, still only 15, pulled off a shock by snatching gold, with 19-year-old Medvedeva forced to settle for silver.

Paul Chiasson/Associated Press

The U.S. team had a tough time out on the ice. The great Olympic hope Nathan Chen suffered as his falls saw his medal hopes vanish. Meanwhile, Yuzuru Hanyu won Japan's first gold as he successfully defended his title in the men's event.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Games also saw snowboarder Ester Ledecka pull off a huge upset by winning the women's super-G. The Czech Republic star was the first athlete to compete in both snowboarding and skiing and could not hide her shock after taking the gold medal. Eurosport showed her reaction to her win:

The U.S. curling team also pulled off a surprise as the men claimed gold against Sweden. The Swedish team were favourites, but John Shuster's side secured the first Olympic curling gold in American history with a 10-7 win. NBC Olympics showed the jubilant scenes:

Elsewhere there was disappointment for British speedskater Elise Christie who fell in her first two events and was then disqualified from her third. BBC Sport showed how it was a sad end to the Olympic Games for the 27-year-old:

Yet Team GB did have reason to celebrate as Lizzy Yarnold successfully defended her skeleton title. The team's Twitter account showed how she wrote her name into the history books:

There were also some lighter moments at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, such as when snowboarder Daniela Ulbing came across an unusual obstacle in her giant snowboard slalom heat:

Sunday sees the final medals handed out before the Olympic flame is extinguished, signalling the end of the Games. The focus will then turn to China with Beijing set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.