EPL Results: Saturday's Week 28 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

Liverpool beat West Ham United 4-1 in Week 28 of the 2017-18 Premier League season to move past Manchester United in the standings, with the Red Devils featuring on Sunday.

The Reds were the top club in action on Saturday, with most of their rivals facing off later. United will play host to Chelsea on Sunday, and Arsenal will meet leaders Manchester City on Monday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion beat Swansea City 4-1, and Southampton earned a late draw against Burnley. Here's a look at the full results:

Leicester City 1-1 Stoke City

Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United

Brighton 4-1 Swansea City

Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Liverpool 4-1 West Ham

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Watford 1-0 Everton

Here's what that means for the standings:

Team, Points

Manchester City, 72

Liverpool, 57

Manchester United, 56

Chelsea, 53

Tottenham Hotspur, 52

Arsenal, 45

Burnley, 37

Leicester, 36

Everton, 34

Watford, 33

Bournemouth, 32

Brighton, 31

West Ham, 30

Huddersfield, 30

Newcastle, 29

Southampton, 27

Crystal Palace, 27

Swansea, 27

Stoke, 26

WBA, 20

Recap

Liverpool were never troubled by West Ham, who barely showed up for Saturday's contest, save for a short spell after substitute Michail Antonio had reduced the Reds' lead to two goals.

Emre Can opened the scoring in the first half, before a quick double from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino appeared to put West Ham away. After Antonio's goal, Sadio Mane responded, putting the final score on the board.

As shared by sportswriter Mootaz Chehade, Salah made history in the process:

It was the kind of result the Reds needed ahead of the major matches playing out on Sunday and Monday. The pressure will be on United to hold off Chelsea at Old Trafford, while Spurs travel across London for a tricky visit to Crystal Palace. A day later, Arsenal take on City.

Per Anfield HQ, manager Jurgen Klopp didn't care too deeply about passing United in the standings, as it could be only temporary:

Elsewhere, Manolo Gabbiadini saved a late point for Southampton at Burnley after Ashley Barnes had given the hosts the lead.

The Italian blasted home from close range with a volley, and per MailOnline Sport, it had been some time since he found the net:

Brighton took care of business at home against Swansea, putting some distance between themselves and the clubs stuck in the relegation zone, and Leicester could only manage a 1-1 draw against Stoke.