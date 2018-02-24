Jonathan Martin Not in Police Custody After Threat to Richie Incognito, HS, More

J Pat Carter/Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jonathan Martin was detained at a Los Angeles-area hospital Friday and was not taken into police custody, according to A.J. Perez of USA Today.

As seen in the following tweet by 12Up.com's Nick Brown, a disturbing post surfaced on Martin's Instagram story Friday in which apparent threats were made toward the Dolphins, Harvard-Westlake High School (which Martin attended), Miami center Mike Pouncey and the team's former guard Richie Incognito, now of the Buffalo Bills:

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Tony Im told Perez that a person believed to be Martin was still in detainment as of Friday night: "The individual believed to be responsible for the social media post is being detained, however he is not in police custody. The investigation is continuing, but rest assured we believe there is no threat to any school in the L.A. area."

Per Perez, Martin was trying to check himself into a hospital for treatment when he was detained.

San Diego-based defense attorney M. Dod Ghassemkhani told Perez that Martin is likely under either a psychiatric or medical hold: "A psychiatric or medical hold means he's going to be evaluated at a medical facility. If it's a psychiatric hold, the person can be held indefinitely until they are deemed healthy enough to be booked into custody."

Ghassemkhani added that the hold will likely only delay an arrest if Martin is charged with making criminal threats.

Martin played for the Dolphins in 2012 and 2013 after they selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Stanford.

He left the team in 2013, and it was determined in a report by investigator Ted Wells that Incognito, Pouncey and former Dolphins guard John Jerry engaged in a "pattern of harassment" against Martin.

Incognito missed the entire 2014 season following a suspension, but he subsequently signed with the Bills and has made three straight Pro Bowls.

After leaving the Dolphins, Martin spent one season with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in 15 games and starting nine.

The Niners waived Martin, and although he was claimed by the Carolina Panthers, he never appeared in a regular-season game with the team.

In 2015, Martin wrote that he attempted to kill himself "on multiple occasions" during his NFL career due to anxiety and depression.