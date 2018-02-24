Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Full Tally; Predicting Winners for Saturday Night

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Saturday will see the conclusion of the men's hockey and women's curling tournaments at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

With the closing ceremony taking place on Sunday, there are only a handful of competitions left to wrap up. Organisers have left some of the best for last, however, including a curling showdown between home favourites South Korea and Sweden and the final chapter in Germany's Cinderella run to the hockey final, where they'll face the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Elsewhere, the four-man bobsled event will end with two more runs, and there's gold to be won in cross-country skiing as well.

Here's a look at the current medal tally:

For a look at the full schedule, visit Olympics.org. Due to the time difference with Korea (14 hours ahead of ET) events will take place on Sunday local time.

Here are some predictions for the top events.

Men's Hockey

North American fans may not be thrilled with the two finalists, but Germany's remarkable run in the tournament sets up an intriguing final contest.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The OAR team is filled with talent from the KHL and former NHL stars. Heavy favourites entering the tournament, the side is looking to make history by overcoming Russia's Olympic struggles, even if they're not officially playing under their flag.

Since the unified team took gold in 1992, Russia has never won the Olympic tournament. If ever there was a time to overcome those issues, it would be this year, with no NHL players in the tournament.

Their opponents will win their first Olympic medal since 1976 and were completely unfancied entering the tournament, with a squad mainly pulled out of the domestic league. Germany are easy to root for, and there are plenty of pundits who were happy when they shocked Canada in the semi-finals:

Can they grab one more unlikely win against a team with tons more talent? Canada all but gifted the Germans a three-goal lead with poor defending and a bad showing on the power play―when they finally put things together in the third period, they almost completed an unlikely comeback, eventually losing 4-3.

The OAR and their veteran stars likely won't make the same mistakes. It's been one hell of a run for Germany, but it will likely end with a silver medal.

Women's Curling

The Korean women's curling team, led by skip Kim Eun-jung, lost just a single match in the group stages on their way to the top seed and a clash with rivals Japan. They needed extra ends to book their spot in the final, setting up a dream matchup with Sweden.

The Scandinavians traditionally do well in the sport and won the silver medal in the men's tournament after losing to the American underdogs. With Canada disappointing in both the men's and women's events, the road to two gold medals appeared wide open, but they're in real danger of missing out on both fronts.

Eun-jung and her team-mates are on a roll and already beat Sweden once in the group stages, 7-6. Their fans have played a major factor, creating a daunting atmosphere for opponents, and CBC News' Devin Heroux expects more of the same in the final:

Can the home advantage be enough for the gold? The vocal American fans sure seemed to give skip John Shuster and his team-mates a huge edge in the play-off stages, and this Cinderella run may well have the perfect ending.