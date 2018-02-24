Dez Bryant Hasn't 'Heard a Word' About Potential Pay Cut with Cowboys

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant said Friday he hasn't been involved in any discussions about potentially taking a pay cut to stay with the organization for the 2018 season.

Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com passed along comments Bryant made about the subject during a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"I haven't heard a word on that," he said. "I'm just controlling the things I can control. I have yet to talk to my agent about anything."

Bryant is under contract with the Cowboys through the 2019 campaign. They could designate him as a post-June 1 release, which would leave a dead cap hit of $4 million each of the next two years and save them $12.5 million under the cap in 2018, per Spotrac.

The 29-year-old wideout is coming off a season in which he posted 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns. While those are solid numbers, they're a far cry from his three straight years with at least 1,200 receiving yards starting in 2012.

Bryant said Friday he played "damn good" for the most part in 2017 but acknowledged he could have still done more to help the offense, according to Bergman.

"There was a lot of plays left out on the field because of me and because I let my thoughts in my head get in the way," he said.

The comments come after David Moore of the Dallas Morning News noted Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday night "we all know this is a business where everyone has to be accountable" in regards to potential contract talks with Bryant's camp.

"Certainly, we're going to be grinding it out and trying to determine what is in the best interest of our business," Jones said. "Dez understands this is a business."

Bryant has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He's earned three Pro Bowl selections in eight seasons.