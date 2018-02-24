EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 28 Results and Top Scorers

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah joined Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as the top Premier League goalscorer after he netted during Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

Reds striker Roberto Firmino was also on target for Jurgen Klopp's side and took his tally to 13 Premier League goals for the season.

The victory moves Liverpool into second place in the table and a point above Manchester United, who face Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Here's a look at all Saturday's Premier League results, the updated table and the top goalscorers.

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 72 (59)

2. Liverpool 57 (33)

3. Manchester United 56 (32)

4. Chelsea 53 (26)

5. Tottenham Hotspur 52 (28)

6. Arsenal 45 (15)

7. Burnley 37 (-3)

8. Leicester City 36 (-1)

9. Everton 34 (-15)

10. Watford 33 (-9)

11. Bournemouth 32 (-10)

12. Brighton & Hove Albion 31 (-11)

13. West Ham United 30 (-15)

14. Huddersfield Town 30 (-23)

15. Newcastle United 29 (-11)

16. Southampton 27 (-12)

17. Crystal Palace 27 (-17)

18. Swansea City 27 (-20)

19. Stoke City 26 (-26)

20. West Bromwich Albion 20 (-20)

Saturday's Results

Leicester City 1-1 Stoke City

Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Swansea City

Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Liverpool 4-1 West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Watford 1-0 Everton

Premier League Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 23

Harry Kane, Tottenham: 23

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 13

Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 13

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 12

Saturday Recap

Emre Can opened the scoring for Liverpool when he headed home the Reds' 100th Premier League goal of the season in the first half, per Opta:

Salah then continued his brilliant goalscoring form with an instinctive finish from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pass early in the second half. Firmino added a third after rounding goalkeeper Adrian and tapping into an empty net.

Substitute Michail Antonio pulled one back for West Ham as he surged into the area and finished clinically past Loris Karius. However, it was to prove just a consolation after Sadio Mane flicked home the fourth from an Andrew Robertson cross.

Liverpool once again showed just what a potent attacking side they are. Jurgen Klopp's side will also hope they can now hold onto second place, and they look in good shape to take the runners-up spot behind Manchester City.

At the bottom of the table, there was more misery for West Brom, who slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Huddersfield. Rajiv van La Parra scored the opener two minutes into the second half when he converted a pass from Collin Quaner.

The second goal arrived shortly afterwards. Steve Mounie beat the Albion offside trap before firing a low shot past Ben Foster. Craig Dawson headed home Chris Brunt's corner to give the hosts hope, but they could not find an equaliser and looked desperately short on confidence.

The result leaves manager Alan Pardew in a perilous position, and BBC Sport's Simon Stone tweeted after the game that he was the wrong man for the job:

West Brom's hopes of staying up are beginning to look almost over. They are seven points from safety and have won just once under Pardew in the top flight. Albion now have 10 games left to preserve their Premier League status, which looks a tall order on Saturday's evidence.

Saturday was also a tough afternoon for Newcastle, who remain just two points off the drop zone after a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. Two goals from Dwight Gayle had the visitors 2-0 up at half-time, and they looked set to take home all three points.

Newcastle could have gone 3-0 up, but Jonjo Shelvey missed a great chance from close range. The Chronicle's Chris Waugh tweeted it was an excellent opportunity to win the game:

Bournemouth pulled one back almost immediately when Adam Smith fired home a spectacular effort that flew in off the underside of the crossbar. Dan Gosling then secured the point in the 89th minute to deny Newcastle a precious away win.