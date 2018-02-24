Bayern Munich Transfer News: Christian Pulisic Reportedly Targeted

VI-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic has been reported as a target for Bayern Munich this summer as the Bundesliga champions join the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for the American teenager.

Pulisic, 19, has tentatively been associated with a move to Bayern in the past, but German newspaper Bild have revived those links and said he's being eyed as a replacement for their ageing wing corps (h/t Calciomercato.com).

The contracts of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, both 34, are set to expire at the end of this season, and there's yet to be any concrete news if either will extend their stays at the Allianz Arena.

However, news of Bayern's renewed interest in the Dortmund dynamo comes as he's endured a lull in form over recent months, although commentator Kevin Hatchard has spotted potential positives in his dip:

Pulisic has four goals and three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, showing considerably less production than the form that saw him record 13 assists last term.

Chelsea aren't the only Premier League outfit rumoured to be pursuing the United States international, though, and Fox Sports pundit Alexi Lalas recently discussed a reunion with former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool:

Pulisic is but the latest in a line of foreign starlets that the Black and Yellows have developed at the Westfalenstadion. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Shinji Kagawa and Emre Mor have all been nurtured by Dortmund at some stage as youngsters.

Bayern have formed a habit of pinching particularly valued stars from Dortmund in recent years, recruiting Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer.

Manager Peter Stoger likely won't be eager to see another of the club's biggest assets head to Bavaria, with Bayern also fully aware of the marketability a young American future star could pose to the business side of things.

German football writer Lars Pollmann commented on Dortmund's habit of unearthing promising prospects, with a possible Pulisic alternative already coming through their ranks:

Speaking to ESPN (h/t MailOnline's James Dutton) in 2016, Pulisic admitted he was a "big Manchester United fan" as a boy, suggesting a Premier League switch in future could be his preferred choice.

Although he's spent the past two years of his life developing in the Bundesliga, Bayern may struggle to convince Pulisic to turn his back on Dortmund for a direct German rival.