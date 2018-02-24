NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: TV Info, Times, Live Stream for Saturday Primetime

Al Bello/Getty Images

The final sets of medals will be handed out Saturday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Women's curling, men's ice hockey, men's four-man bobsled and women's cross-country skiing are in the spotlight as the two-week competition dwindles down.

The United States is set on 23 medals following the tremendous victory by the men's curling team Saturday morning, and unless something unexpected occurs, it will finish the Olympics with that total.

Germany is set to have a strong finish, as it is guaranteed a medal in men's ice hockey and should win at least one medal in the four-man bobsled to move its medal count over 30.

South Korea has one more opportunity to shine in front of its home fans, as its women's curling team faces Sweden in the gold-medal game.

The final event of the Olympics takes place at the Alpensia Cross-Country Center, as the women's 30-kilometer mass start begins right after midnight with the spotlight centered on Norway's Marit Bjoergen, who is in search of her 15th Olympic medal.

Saturday's Olympic Schedule (All Times ET)

TV Schedule



NBC (8 p.m.-11 p.m.)

NBCSN (1 p.m.-2 a.m.)

Live-Stream Schedule

4-Man Bobsled

Heat 3 (7:30 p.m.)

Heat 4 (9:15 p.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing

Women's Mass Start (Sunday, 1:15 a.m.)

Curling

Women's gold-medal game (7:05 p.m.)

Ice Hockey

Men's gold-medal game (11:10 p.m.)

All events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Germany Expected to Finish Strong

Germany is poised to gain second place in the medal count back from Canada if everything goes to plan in the four-man bobsled.

Since the men's ice hockey team is playing in the gold-medal game and guaranteed of nothing worse than silver, the Germans will tie Canada with 29 medals at the bare minimum.

Entering the final two runs of the four-man bobsled, Germany is first and third, with the South Korean sled in second.

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

German pilot Francesco Friedrich, who earned a tie for gold in the two-man bobsled with Canada, is in search of his second gold in Pyeongchang, while the third-place sled, driven by Nico Walther, is attempting to vault over South Korea and earn a one-two finish for Germany.

After the bobsled teams hit the track for the final time, the men's ice hockey squad tries to knock off the Olympic Athletes from Russia to conclude its historic run to the final.

Four years ago, the Germans didn't qualify for the tournament, but victories over Switzerland, Sweden and Canada in the knockout round have given them an unlikely spot in the final.

The Germans look likely to finish with 31 medals and could earn another with a surprise in the women's cross-country mass start, with three German women competing.

Bjoergen Looking to Continue Historic Olympics

Norway's Marit Bjoergen became the most successful Winter Olympian in history with a bronze in the women's team sprint.

The 14-time Olympic medalist has one more opportunity to add to her medal haul in the final event of the Olympics.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Bjoergen comes into the women's mass start with a gold in the 4x5-kilometer relay, one silver and a pair of bronzes in Pyeongchang.

The 37-year-old is attempting to defend her Olympic gold in the 30-kilometer mass start and earn five medals at the Olympics for the second time, after doing so in Vancouver in 2010.

Bjoergen has already made history in Pyeongchang, but it wouldn't be a shock to see her at the top of the medal podium one more time.

