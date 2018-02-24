WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Sasha Banks and Most Likely Heel and Face Turns

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 is days away, and speculation is already blaze about how the road to WrestleMania 34 may pan out at the event.

That, inevitably, includes talk about which stars could be set for dramatic character transitions to boost their momentum.

And there are no shortage of options at the event. Here's a look t the most likely contenders.

John Cena

OK, so it's by far the least likely of any heel turn which could take place, but John Cena's recent attitude does hint that something dramatic could be possible.

Cena is cutting an increasingly frustrated figure as the weeks go on, seemingly more and more aware that time is against him with a flux of younger talent now emerging on WWE's roster.

So, could WWE do the unthinkable and have Cena turn heel to try to keep his place in the higher end of the card?

Probably not. But lately, Cena's behavior leaves you wondering if there is a chance, however small that may be.

Seth Rollins

WWE fans have seen a more determined, enthusiastic side to Seth Rollins of late, but could another defeat on Sunday prove to be the catalyst for The Architect to turn heel once again?

Rollins' performance in the gauntlet match on Monday night will surely rank as the best individual performance of the year so far. In truth, it will have been hard not for him to win many new admirers as a result of it.

But Rollins' future could lie as a heel, and turning him may be the most effective way to get him back into Universal Championship contention.

That heel turn may come during, or even after, WrestleMania, but a crushing defeat in the Chamber this weekend would be just as ideal an opportunity to do it.

Rollins is clearly destined for a big push post-WrestleMania. Turning him heel would be the best way to ensure that push works.

Sasha Banks

Right now, WWE's plans for Sasha Banks at WrestleMania remain unclear.

That could all change after Sunday night, but a heel turn for The Boss has looked like it's been in the works for a good few weeks now.

WWE has teased a turn on numerous occasions. It looked as though it would happen after her recent match against Bayley, before an interruption from Nia Jax prevented it from happening.

Her bouts with Asuka have suggested there is potential in turning her heel around WrestleMania time to set up a title feud with The Empress of Tomorrow, and Elimination Chamber may be a smart place to do it.

It would build to a match against Bayley at Mania, allow Alexa Bliss to move on to Mania with the Raw Women's Championship and give the women's division a new dynamic.

It's the most likely turn of all on the night.