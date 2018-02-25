Olympic Medals 2018: Best Photos of Athletes Celebrating in Pyeongchang

Olympic Medals 2018: Best Photos of Athletes Celebrating in PyeongchangFebruary 25, 2018
The 2018 Winter Olympics drew to a finish on Sunday as the last of the medals were distributed in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the closing ceremony signalled the end of another edition of the Games.
Athletes will return to their respective countries of residence, and only a portion of the thousands in attendance will have silverware to remember their stay, while others will rely on photos for their Pyeongchang memories.
The competition was injected with positive vibes from the beginning, too, after hosts South Korea joined neighbouring North Korea to march out for the opening ceremony under a unified flag, per Buzzfeed News:
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews
North and South Korea walked in as a unified Korea in the Olympic opening ceremony. The flag was carried by a North Korean hockey player and a South Korean bobsledder https://t.co/ARs79WMfMw https://t.co/4970OsAjBc2018-2-10 03:09:53
From there, the 2018 Winter Olympics got underway in earnest, with more than 300 medals and more than 100 golds handed out over the past fortnight and some nations dominating the tally more than others.
Medal-table leaders Norway were always tipped as contenders for Pyeongchang and had particular success in the ski jumping events, per BBC Sport, which was likely aided by the magnificent moustache of Robert Johansson (far left):
BBC Sport @BBCSport
🙌 Norway became the second country to win a gold medal in all four different ski jumping events at a Winter Olympics after Germany. 👉 https://t.co/oaPCzjug29 #Pyeongchang2018 https://t.co/Ld8TqR9YYB2018-2-19 17:31:27
Another strong candidate to top the medal tally was Germany, and Eric Frenzel was among their earliest medallists in Pyeongchang after he skied to victory in the Nordic Combined Gundersen NH, per German daily Sport:
Sport.de @Sportde
GOLD! Eric #Frenzel erklimmt erneut den Olymp #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/pu9gNdImnr https://t.co/yCJtBUhguL2018-2-14 10:04:01
But both those nations were tipped for big things at this year's Games; it's arguably that much more satisfying to see the underdog prevail in such cold conditions.
Take the United States, for example, whose women's team ended Canada's 16-year Olympic winning streak, beating their rivals 3-2 to win ice hockey gold for the first time since 1998, per podcaster Steve Schwartzman:
Steve Schwartzman @SESchwartzman
Damn. What a great week. #gold #olympics #womenshockey #hockey #curling #Pyeongchang2018 @usahockey @usacurl @DuluthCurling @HilaryKnight @JocelyneUSA17 @Shoostie2010 @TeamShuster @MattJamilton @tgeorge1323 @jlandsteiner https://t.co/f9W6iqZJLL2018-2-24 09:19:19
Pyeongchang also provided the foundation for Shaun White's run to redemption, and after missing out on the medals in Sochi four years ago, he couldn't hold back the tears upon winning his third snowboard halfpipe gold, per CNN:
CNN Photos @CNNPhotos
The king is back! @shaunwhite reclaims his halfpipe crown with a clutch final run at #PyeongChang2018: https://t.co/p0WHz5yX5k https://t.co/EhqALCq8RD2018-2-14 04:17:53
From far-flung visitors to the home favourites, one South Korean team that captured the hearts of many has been the women's ice curling team. Nicknamed the "Garlic Girls" for the produce that comes out of their home region, their tale of childhood friends turned Olympic gold medal finalists has been infectious, per Reuters:
Reuters Top News @Reuters
South Koreans pray Garlic Girls can score crushing victory https://t.co/09HaqwE2fo by Hyun Oh @JANEUNHYE #PyeongChang2018. More from the Winter Olympics: https://t.co/6tGolwtimd https://t.co/bTkoCugRzH2018-2-24 09:35:34
Canada came close to winning figure skating gold at Sochi 2014 but made that extra push this year and topped the podium in the ice dancing and team events.
Toronto radio station Indie88 posted a mid-dance shot of pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir en route to clinching gold in the team event, even if the latter's expression looks as though he caught the former stealing from the cookie jar:
INDIE88 @Indie88Toronto
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to skate to @thehipdotcom's ‘Long Time Running’ at Olympic closing event: https://t.co/ujYa2UhWpV https://t.co/DD8C5g2ZI32018-2-21 15:45:07
And then there were the victories that were never victories at all.
It's not regular that African nations compete, never mind succeed at any Winter Olympics, but Nigeria made history when they became the first team from their continent ever to compete in the bobsled, per writer James Hall:
James Hall @hallaboutafrica
Nigeria makes its debut at women's bobsled event just now with team placing 20 of 20 competitors in Heat 1, with other teams having advantage of previous Olympics experience. Of all the athletes, the spirited Nigerian Olympians seemed happiest to be there! https://t.co/I4nY3lBD8A2018-2-20 12:41:15
Skeleton competitor Akwasi Frimpong moved to the Netherlands at a young age but represented his birth nation of Ghana fiercely in Pyeongchang, more so in choice of attire than results, however, per SuperSport:
SuperSport @SuperSportTV
Tomorrow sees Ghanaian skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong compete in the Men's Skeleton event at #PyeongChang2018. The heats start from 02:55 (CAT) LIVE on SS14. https://t.co/caUW69DxW12018-2-14 10:00:52
The Winter Olympics have come to an end, but the memories created in Pyeongchang—good and bad—will last a lifetime.
