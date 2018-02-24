Canadian Athlete, Manager Arrested for Car Theft, Driving Drunk in Pyeongchang

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

A unnamed Canadian athlete competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics has been arrested along with their manager following the theft of a vehicle while intoxicated.

CBC's Susan Ormiston reported on Saturday morning:

Ormiston added in another post that the athlete in question was "with his wife and his manager" during the theft, according to the Gangwon police department.

Chris Overholt, the chief executive of the Canadian Olympic Committee, revealed an event of this nature did take place.

"We can confirm that an incident occurred," he said, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. "… Until we know the results of the investigation, we're not going to be able to provide further information at this time."

Canada have been one of the most successful teams at the 2018 Games, and on Saturday they reached a haul of 11 gold medals in Pyeongchang. Only Germany and Norway are ahead of them in the medal table.

XIN LI/Getty Images

The curtain will come down on the Winter Olympics on Sunday at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium with the closing ceremony.

Kim Boutin, who has won a silver and two bronze medals in short-track speedskating at this tournament, has been named as the Canadian flag-bearer for the spectacle, per CBC Sports.