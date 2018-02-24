Canadian Athlete, Manager Arrested for Car Theft, Driving Drunk in Pyeongchang

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2018

A fan holds the Canada flag during the men's preliminary round ice hockey match between Canada and South Korea during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

A unnamed Canadian athlete competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics has been arrested along with their manager following the theft of a vehicle while intoxicated.

CBC's Susan Ormiston reported on Saturday morning:

Ormiston added in another post that the athlete in question was "with his wife and his manager" during the theft, according to the Gangwon police department.

Chris Overholt, the chief executive of the Canadian Olympic Committee, revealed an event of this nature did take place.

"We can confirm that an incident occurred," he said, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. "… Until we know the results of the investigation, we're not going to be able to provide further information at this time."

Canada have been one of the most successful teams at the 2018 Games, and on Saturday they reached a haul of 11 gold medals in Pyeongchang. Only Germany and Norway are ahead of them in the medal table.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, S
XIN LI/Getty Images

The curtain will come down on the Winter Olympics on Sunday at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium with the closing ceremony. 

Kim Boutin, who has won a silver and two bronze medals in short-track speedskating at this tournament, has been named as the Canadian flag-bearer for the spectacle, per CBC Sports.

Related

    Report: Wiretaps Show Arizona HC Talking Payment

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Report: Wiretaps Show Arizona HC Talking Payment

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners & Losers from Marcus Peters Trade

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Winners & Losers from Marcus Peters Trade

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    X Gamers Still Fighting for Olympic Respect

    Featured logo
    Featured

    X Gamers Still Fighting for Olympic Respect

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report

    Russian Punishment for PEDs Was Bogus

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Russian Punishment for PEDs Was Bogus

    Greg Couch
    via Bleacher Report