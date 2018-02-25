WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is one of the more exciting of the B-level events WWE puts on every year, and this one is an even bigger deal thanks to the first women's Chamber match.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the PPV.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers.

Elimination Chamber Card

This year's Elimination Chamber is exclusive to the Raw brand, but it will include two Chamber matches since the women's division will compete inside the titular structure for the first time. Here is a full rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching The Elimination Chamber on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Kickoff Live Stream

The Elimination Chamber will have a standard one-hour Kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Here is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than the WWE Network:

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The writing team here at Bleacher Report has been analyzing and offering predictions for The Chamber all week leading up to Sunday's show:

Other Elimination Chamber Thoughts

The Elimination Chamber is the final Raw PPV before WrestleMania 34 on April 8, so the results of the show should give us some idea of where WWE is taking its biggest storylines.

The men's Chamber match will include seven Superstars instead of the usual six, but the bigger story heading into Sunday's event is the first women's Elimination Chamber.

Little Miss Bliss will be defending her title against three former champions and two up-and-coming Superstars looking to make a name for themselves.

However, some feel Ronda Rousey's contract signing may overshadow the Chamber match after the way WWE introduced her at the Royal Rumble.

With The Miz not defending the Intercontinental Championship due to being in the Chamber match and Brock Lesnar not appearing to defend the universal title once again, the only other championship match will see The Bar defend the tag titles against O'Neil and Apollo of Titus Worldwide.

The challengers have picked up a few wins over Cesaro and Sheamus recently, but it would be surprising to see them leave Elimination Chamber with the belts around their waists.

Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt could be an interesting contest if booked properly, but Asuka and Nia Jax is already a more intriguing story.

The Empress of Tomorrow remains undefeated in a WWE ring, but if The Irresistible Force is able to beat her, Jax will be added to the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania.

With only two titles on the line, it's up to everyone booked on the card to make sure the show is memorable for different reasons.

It's a little disappointing to see the cruiserweight division left off the card completely, especially since the quality of wrestling on 205 Live has been much higher in recent weeks because of the ongoing Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

Elimination Chamber matches are usually filled with fun moments and high-risk spots, so everyone should be able to find something to enjoy during the show.

Make sure to join us for live coverage of all the action Sunday night and take a moment to share your own Elimination Chamber predictions in the comment section below.