Tyronn Lue: LeBron James Leading by Example by Playing Every Game

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue discussed LeBron James playing every game this season prior to the Cavs' 112-89 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Lue expressed his belief that it reflects positively on LeBron as a leader to be out there every night:

"I just think being the leader of this team, I don't think he thinks he can take games off, because, you know, guys being hurt and going through a rough patch, and now new guys coming in. So, I think he's trying to lead and lead by example ... I think we still got to be smart about the situation, but [the training staff] say he feels good."

James has a chance to play in all 82 games this season for the first time in his 15-year NBA career.

LeBron missed at least five games in each of the previous six seasons, and he was periodically given games off to rest during that time.

Last season, James appeared in 74 games.

The NBA stated its intention to crack down on the practice of resting star players this season, and James is an example that the initiative may be working.

James is playing slightly less per game than he did last season, but he is still on the court for nearly the entirety of each game with 37.0 minutes played per contest.

He remains hugely productive as well with 26.6 points, 8.9 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game as one of the NBA's leading MVP candidates.

On Friday, James recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Following a rough patch, the Cavaliers have now won six of their past seven games thanks largely to the trade deadline acquisitions of Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill.

While the Cavs have been dominant since James returned to the franchise prior to the 2014-15 season, this season has been a struggle at times.

Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference at 35-23, and that may be contributing to the 33-year-old James playing every game as well.

James will likely appear in game No. 58 of the season on Sunday when the Cavs host the San Antonio Spurs.