Dez Bryant Says Those Who Aren't with Him Can 'Kiss My Ass'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dez Bryant doesn't have time for haters.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Ben and Skin show on Friday, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver said those who are doubting him following a shaky 2017 season "can kiss my ass," via the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota:

"I'm still working. I'm still grinding. I feel like I'm grinding more than ever because of me, not because of nobody else. It's something that I want to do. It's something I feel like I have to do. I let a lot of things get in the way that should have never got in the way. I'm ready to make my mark. I don't care what nobody is talking about, I couldn't care less. Everybody that ain't with Dez Bryant, they can kiss my ass."

Bryant finished last season with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns as he struggled to build chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott during the second year of their partnership.

"The Dez situation has a lot of moving parts to it," Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told the Hangin' With the Boys podcast in January, per the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. "The chemistry between Dak and Dez is different between Tony [Romo] and Dez. Tony and Dez had their game tailored to one another. Dak doesn't play the way Tony played. It hasn't hit on all cylinders on how the connection works. It's a work in progress."

The 29-year-old has two years and $33 million remaining on his contract.

If the Cowboys decided they wanted to move on from Bryant, they would be able to cut or trade him before June 1 and save $8.5 million while incurring a dead cap hit of $8 million in 2018.