Olympic Alpine Skiing Team Event Results 2018: Switzerland Takes Gold Medal

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Switzerland beat out Austria to win gold Friday (Saturday in South Korea) in the inaugural Olympic alpine skiing team event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Denise Feierabend, Ramon Zenhaeusern, Wendy Holdener and Daniel Yule of Switzerland were victorious in three of the four races over Austria in the final.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger beat Feierabend by three-tenths of a second in the first race, but Switzerland won the next three, which forced Austria to settle for silver.



In the small final, Norway beat out France for bronze.

NBC Olympics tweeted the following video of Yule beating Marco Schwarz in the final race of the big final to clinch gold for the Swiss:

As seen in the following bracket for the alpine team event, the final was a battle between top-seeded Austria and No. 2 Switzerland, with the Swiss pulling off a minor upset:

While Norway fell short in its bid to knock off Austria in the semis, its bronze added to its Olympics-leading medal haul, as evidenced by the following medal count tracker:

Norway and France each won two races in the small final, and while France had a faster collective time, the tiebreaker was based on the combined times for the fastest male skier and fastest female skier on each team.

Under that criteria, Norway beat France by 0.12 seconds. Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen was the biggest difference-maker for the Norwegians with a time of 19.69 seconds in their last run, which beat out France's Clement Noel and his time of 20 seconds.

The alpine skiing team event, which was contested at the Olympics for the first time, featured a series of head-to-head matchups in each round.

There were four races on the parallel slalom course in each matchup with the men facing the men and the women facing the women.

Team USA was expected to vie for a medal as the No. 5 seed, but it was upset by 12th-seeded Great Britain in the opening round on time.

The Brits nearly upset Norway in the quarterfinals, but they were eliminated on time as well.

Among the skiers on the Swiss team, Zenhaeusern and Holdener have now won multiple medals at the 2018 Games.

Zenhaeusern took silver in the men's slalom, while Holdener won silver in the women's slalom and bronze in the women's combined.