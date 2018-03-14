WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from March 13

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Fastlane 2018 began to define the Road to WrestleMania for WWE SmackDown, setting matches including AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka while alluding to other likely bouts involving the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and United States Championship.

Spots are filling up which left many stars fighting for any opening available on the March 13 edition of SmackDown Live. Without their matches confirmed, The Bludgeon Brothers and Jinder Mahal continued to dominate their potential title opponents with brute strength and cunning tactics.

On the other hand, Rusev was just one of many who continues to look like he might be running out of avenues for success, booked only to lose another match. Meanwhile, Shane McMahon tried to step out of the way of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn only to take a beating.

These winners are defining their opportunities for glory at The Showcase of the Immortals while the losers may be running thin on time. Every week counts especially during the most important time in WWE.