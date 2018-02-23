Former Iowa AAU Co-Director Investigated for Videos of Disrobed Underage Boys

Lance King/Getty Images

Former Iowa Barnstormers AAU co-director Greg Stephen is under investigation for allegedly possessing videos of "young, non-adult, disrobed male individuals."

Matthew Bain of the Des Moines Register reported Friday the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the matter. Special agent Richard Rahn told the outlet the boys shown in the videos "appeared to not be aware they were being filmed."

The Barnstormers announced Thursday night Stephen was no longer with the program "effective immediately."

A former member of the Barnstormers told Bain that Stephen, who served as coach of the U16 team in addition to his role as co-director, shared beds with players "quite often" and was "masturbating next to him" when the 14-year-old player woke up during an AAU trip in the summer of 2017.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement Friday seeking "any information regarding this investigation."

Roger Stephen, Greg's father, described the situation as "fake news" during an interview with Ryan J. Foley of the Associated Press.

"There's nothing to hide. It isn't the way it looks," he said. "My son has got many, many scholarship players for all the schools around here. The team has been a great, great deal for the community. He's a great guy and there's no reason for all this to happen."

No charges have been filed in the case.