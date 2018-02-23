Sebastien Toutant Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Big Air at Olympics 2018

Sebastien Toutant from Canada posted a 174.25 score to capture the gold medal in the men's snowboarding big air competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.) at Alpensia Ski Jumping Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The United States' Kyle Mack (168.75) earned silver, while Great Britain's Billy Morgan (168.00) won bronze in the event's Olympic debut.

Here's a look at the Pyeongchang Games' current medal count:

Canada's Mark McMorris, a top gold-medal hopeful coming into the event, fell during each of his first two final runs to fall out of contention. He still finishes the Games with a bronze from slopestyle, an achievement made more impressive by the fact he suffered life-threatening injuries after an accident less than a year ago.

Karin Larsen of CBC provided a look at the 24-year-old seven-time X Games gold medalist following the rare lackluster performance:

Toutant accumulated his score over the first two runs and failed to land his final attempt, leaving the door open for another snowboarder to steal the gold medal.

Jonas Boesiger (Switzerland), Torgeir Bergrem (Norway), Canadian countryman Max Parrot, American Chris Corning and Mack all failed to best his total, however, allowing him to maintain the top spot after about 15 tense minutes.

CBC News' Devin Heroux noted the medal also moved Canada one step closer to a major milestone:

Looking ahead, the snowboarding schedule at the 2018 Winter Olympics will conclude later Saturday in South Korea with the men's and women's parallel giant slalom.

