Tyronn Lue on NCAA Corruption Probe: I Wasn't Good Enough to Get Paid

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue had a self-deprecating answer ready when he was asked about the FBI's probe into corruption and bribery in college basketball.

"I wasn't good enough to get paid so it really didn't matter for me," Lue told reporters prior to Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

The 23rd pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Lue spent three seasons playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers before he bolted for the pros.

Lue's remarks came on the same day Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel and Pat Forde reported federal documents show former NBA agent Andy Miller, his associate Christian Dawkins and ASM Sports funneled money to some of college basketball's biggest programs and most talented prospects in recent years.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith (formerly of NC State), Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz (formerly of Washington), Michigan State forward Miles Bridges, Alabama guard Collin Sexton and Duke big man Wendell Carter were among the players were reported to have received impermissible benefits.

"These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement issued to Yahoo. "Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules."