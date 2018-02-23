Tyronn Lue on NCAA Corruption Probe: I Wasn't Good Enough to Get Paid

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2018

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue had a self-deprecating answer ready when he was asked about the FBI's probe into corruption and bribery in college basketball.

"I wasn't good enough to get paid so it really didn't matter for me," Lue told reporters prior to Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin

The 23rd pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Lue spent three seasons playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers before he bolted for the pros. 

Lue's remarks came on the same day Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel and Pat Forde reported federal documents show former NBA agent Andy Miller, his associate Christian Dawkins and ASM Sports funneled money to some of college basketball's biggest programs and most talented prospects in recent years. 

Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith (formerly of NC State), Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz (formerly of Washington), Michigan State forward Miles Bridges, Alabama guard Collin Sexton and Duke big man Wendell Carter were among the players were reported to have received impermissible benefits. 

"These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement issued to Yahoo. "Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules."

Related

    This Is the Best Kevin Durant We've Ever Seen

    NBA logo
    NBA

    This Is the Best Kevin Durant We've Ever Seen

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs Dominate Grizzlies in 112-89 Win

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cavs Dominate Grizzlies in 112-89 Win

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Lue: LeBron Leading by Example by Playing Every Game

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Lue: LeBron Leading by Example by Playing Every Game

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Challenges LouWill to $100K 1-on-1 Game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmy Challenges LouWill to $100K 1-on-1 Game

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report