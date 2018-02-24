Lonzo Ball Scores 9 vs. Mavericks After Missing 15 Games with Knee Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, right, gestures after hitting a 3-point shot as Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. stands behind during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball scored nine points in his return from a sprained left MCL as the Los Angeles Lakers thumped the Dallas Mavericks, 124-102, at Staples Center on Friday night. 

In 17 minutes—Ball's playing time was restricted because he was making his first appearance since Jan. 13—the No. 2 overall pick shot 3-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three, to go with seven rebounds and six assists off the bench. 

Friday also marked Ball's first time playing with Isaiah Thomas since the Lakers acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline. 

Working effectively alongside the rookie, Thomas poured in 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting as he comprised a key component of a three-pronged point guard rotation featuring Ball and starter Josh Hart (12 points, 10 rebounds). 

"Opposites attract," Ball said of Thomas, per the Orange County Register's Bill Oram. "I like to pass, he likes to shoot. So I think we're going to work well. And he can definitely help me on the offensive end, just the way he comes off screens. How he gets to his spots on the floor so he definitely helps me a lot."

However, the two will have to wait to develop their chemistry further. 

Ball will not participate in back-to-backs "for the time being," according to the Lakers, meaning he won't be active Saturday when L.A. travels to the Golden 1 Center for a meeting with the Sacramento Kings

His next action will come Monday at the Atlanta Hawks

