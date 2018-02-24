Nevin Galmarini Wins Snowboarding Giant Slalom Gold Medal at Olympics 2018

David Ramos/Getty Images

Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini held off South Korea's Lee Sang-Ho for gold in the men's parallel giant slalom snowboarding Saturday afternoon in Pyeongchang, South Korea (Friday night in the United States).

Galmarini, the silver medalist in 2014, finished 0.43 seconds ahead of the home-crowd favorite as he came away from the 2018 Winter Olympics' final snowboarding event with his second career medal.

Zan Kosir of Slovenia rounded out the podium as he finished 1.49 seconds clear of France's Sylvain Dufour for bronze.

A rundown of the day's top finishers can be found below, with complete results for all snowboarders available through the Olympics' official website:

Gold: Nevin Galmarini (Switzerland)

Silver: Lee Sang-Ho (South Korea)

Bronze: Zan Kosir (Slovenia)

4. Sylvain Dufour (France)

Following Galmarini's victory, Switzerland has now won three of the five gold medals since the Winter Olympics introduced giant slalom snowboarding in 2002.

On the flip side, Sangho snagged South Korea's first-ever medal in the event with silver after he squeaked past Kosir by the slimmest of margins in the semifinals, as NBC Olympics documented on Twitter:

However, Kosir didn't go home empty-handed.

Already a two-time Olympic medalist thanks to his giant slalom bronze and parallel slalom silver at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, Kosir added to his tally with a smooth run in the small final as he carved up the course at Phoenix Snow Park to further pad an already impressive resume.