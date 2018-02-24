Olympic Snowboarding 2018: Medal Winners for All Events at Pyeongchang

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

The United States dominated the snowboarding events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Seven of the 30 medals handed out on the slopes in five different disciplines belonged to the Americans, who had three more medals than Canada's four.

The United States was the only team to win multiple golds in snowboarding, while athletes from six other countries experienced the thrill of Olympic victory.

Overall, 17 different nations earned a snowboarding medal, with two achieving the feat for the first time.

Out of all the individuals competing in snowboarding, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic stood out the most, as she added a gold in the women's parallel giant slalom to the title she won in alpine skiing.

Medalists

Men's Slopestyle

Gold: Redmond Gerard (United States)

Silver: Max Parrot (Canada)

Bronze: Mark McMorris (Canada)

Women's Slopestyle

Gold: Jamie Anderson (United States)

Silver: Laurie Blouin (Canada)

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi (Finland)

Men's Halfpipe

Gold: Shaun White (United States)

Silver: Ayumu Hirano (Japan)

Bronze: Scotty James (Australia)

Women's Halfpipe

Gold: Chloe Kim (United States)

Silver: Liu Jiayu (China)

Bronze: Arielle Gold (United States)

Men's Snowboard Cross

Gold: Pierre Vaultier (France)

Silver: Jarryd Hughes (Australia)

Bronze: Regino Hernandez (Spain)

Women's Snowboard Cross

Gold: Michela Moioli (Italy)

Silver: Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau (France)

Bronze: Eva Samkova (Czech Republic)

Men's Big Air

Gold: Sebastien Toutant (Canada)

Silver: Kyle Mack (United States)

Bronze: Billy Morgan (Great Britain)

Women's Big Air

Gold: Anna Gasser (Austria)

Silver: Jamie Anderson (United States)

Bronze: Zoi Sadowski Synnott (New Zealand)

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Nevin Galmarini (Switzerland)

Silver: Lee Sang-ho (South Korea)

Bronze: Zan Kosir (Slovenia)

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)

Silver: Selina Joerg (Germany)

Bronze: Ramona Theresia Hofmeister (Germany)

Anderson Leads Dominant American Performance

Each of the athletes who earned a podium finish in snowboarding became a household name, but Jamie Anderson stood out among the pack for winning two medals for the United States in Pyeongchang.

Anderson defended her Olympic gold in the women's slopestyle, a competition that was marred by falls due to poor conditions on the course.

The 27-year-old was one of two Americans to defend their golds from Sochi, with David Wise being the other in the men's ski halfpipe, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Ten days later, Anderson tied Shaun White and Kelly Clark as the most decorated American snowboarders of all time with her third Olympic medal, a silver in the women's big air.

With her second-place finish, Anderson became the first female snowboarder to win two medals at the Olympics.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Anderson tried to put her excitement from earning two medals into words after the competitions, per Rick Maese of the Washington Post.

"That’s crazy to me. It's all pretty surreal," Anderson said. "Just being able to be an Olympian is such a treat. But to come here and win medals is, wow, next level."

Team USA Sweeps Halfpipe, Slopestyle Events

Anderson was a part of an incredible start to the Olympics for the United States, as she was one of four athletes to contribute to sweeps in slopestyle and halfpipe.

Two 17-year-olds contributed to that medal haul, as Redmond Gerard won the men's slopestyle and Chloe Kim took first in the women's halfpipe.

Kim, who received extra attention for tweeting in between runs, accomplished a dream of hers by winning gold in the women's halfpipe, per Shawn Smith of NBCOlympics.com.

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

"I need to go home and process everything and I'll probably bawl my eyes out some more," Kim said. "But this has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl, so just to be here and to be able to do it when it mattered feels amazing."

The other two golds went to past champions in their respective events, as Anderson repeated in women's slopestyle and Shaun White won his third-career gold in the men's halfpipe.

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

By the time the first four snowboarding events concluded, the Americans broke their own record for most snowboarding golds at a single Olympics, which previously stood at three.

The final American medal count in the sport was seven, with Anderson and Kyle Mack taking silver in the women's and men's big air and Arielle Gold winning bronze in the women's halfpipe.

The seven medals were the most won in any sport by the United States, with freestyle skiing coming in second with four medals.

Ester Ledecka Wins Medals in Snowboarding and Skiing

When Ester Ledecka came to Pyeongchang, she was hoping to be competitive in the women's super-G in alpine skiing and contend for the medal positions in the women's parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Everything for the Czech athlete changed when she unexpectedly took gold in the super-G in a trip down the hill that was nothing short of shocking.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

After her celebrity grew for a week, the 22-year-old advanced to the women's final in the parallel giant slalom against Germany's Selina Joerg.

Ledecka got out to a fast start in the parallel giant slalom final, and she never surrendered her advantage on the course.

With her victory, Ledecka became the third Winter Olympian to win titles in different sports and the first to do so since 1932. She's also the first woman to achieve the incredible feat, per NBCOlympics.com's Nick Zaccardi:

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org.