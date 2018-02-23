NFL Announces 2018 Compensatory Draft Picks Given to 15 Teams

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The NFL awarded a total of 32 compensatory picks to 15 different teams for the 2018 NFL draft on Friday.

NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora tweeted the full list of compensatory selections:

The Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders will receive the most comp picks with four apiece.

Compensatory picks can now be traded, meaning the 15 teams that received them now have more ammo when it comes to trading up or acquiring veterans.

The bulk of the comp selections are in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, but the Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos were each given a pick at the end of the third round.

Notably, the Atlanta Falcons were given the last pick of the draft at No. 256 overall, meaning they will have the honor of selecting Mr. Irrelevant if they keep the pick.

The 2018 NFL draft will begin on April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it will run through April 28.