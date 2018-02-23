La Liga Table 2018 Week 25: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Deportivo de la Coruna remain in the La Liga relegation zone after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Espanyol at the Riazor on Friday.

After a goalless first period, Lucas Perez squandered a massive opportunity for Deportivo, as he saw his penalty saved by Diego Lopez in the second half, while Fede Cartabia and Florin Andone hit the woodwork either side of the interval for the hosts too.

On Saturday, a resurgent Real Madrid host an in-form Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu before Barcelona welcome local rivals Girona to the Camp Nou. The weekend's most appealing showdown will be in Andalusia when Atletico Madrid, who are seeking to cut down a seven-point gap to leaders Barcelona, make the trip to Sevilla.

Here's the updated table and schedule for Week 25 of the La Liga term, a recap of Friday's action and a look ahead at what's to come in the Primera Division.

La Liga Table

1. Barcelona - 62 pts. (51 goal difference)

2. Atletico Madrid - 55 (27)

3. Real Madrid - 48 (31)

4. Valencia - 46 (19)

5. Sevilla - 39 (-4)

6. Villarreal - 38 (6)

7. Eibar - 35 (-4)

8. Girona - 34 (4)

9. Getafe - 33 (8)

10. Real Betis - 33 (-9)

11. Celta Vigo - 32 (4)

12. Real Sociedad - 29 (1)

13. Leganes - 29 (-7)

14. Athletic Bilbao - 28 (-3)

15. Espanyol - 28 (-10)

16. Alaves - 28 (-11)

17. Levante - 20 (-17)

18. Deportivo - 18 (-29)

19. Las Palmas - 18 (-34)

20. Malaga - 13 (-23)

Week 25 Schedule

Friday, February 23

Deportivo de la Coruna 0-0 Espanyol

Saturday, February 24

Celta Vigo vs. Eibar

Real Madrid vs. Alaves

Leganes vs. Las Palmas

Barcelona vs. Girona

Sunday, February 25

Villarreal vs. Getafe

Athletic Bilbao vs. Malaga

Valencia vs. Real Sociedad

Sevilla vs. Atletico Madrid

Monday, February 26

Levante vs. Real Betis

For the La Liga table in full visit the Sky Sports website.

Friday Recap

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

In a fixture between two struggling sides, it was no shock to see both Deportivo and Espanyol fail to find any attacking fluency in the initial stages of this one.

Of the two it was the hosts, now managed by Clarence Seedorf, who came closest to breaking the deadlock, as Cartabia produced a rare moment of class to rattle a shot off the post from long range.

Still, as the referee blew for half-time, the 0-0 scoreline was a fair reflection of what was a tough game to watch.

The main talking point, as relayed by ESPN FC's Robbie Dunne, was whether or not Andone should have seen red for this challenge:

The second period was livelier and on the 67th minute Deportivo had an even better chance to go in front, as they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Perez by Esteban Granero. The forward stepped up to take it himself, but Lopez sprung into action to keep the effort out.

Per OptaJose, the penalty save was a rare one for the Espanyol stopper:

As the clock ticked down, the hosts pushed forward in search of what would've been a massive goal in their battle to avoid the drop.

They hit the woodwork for a second time with 13 minutes remaining, as Andone somehow headed against the bar from close range after a perfect cross. From that point on, it was always going to be a frustrating night for the home side.

Weekend Preview

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The most intriguing fixture of the La Liga weekend is likely to come on Sunday, as Atletico Madrid face a significant test of their title credentials at Sevilla.

They've been able to cut the gap to seven points in recent weeks and are playing an ultra-cohesive brand of football under manager Diego Simeone. The team's Twitter account paid tribute to their remarkable defensive effort this term:

This weekend begins a testing run of fixtures for Atletico. After Sunday's match, their next away games will be at Barcelona, Villarreal and Real Madrid. Staying within seven points of the Blaugrana by the time that sequence is over would be an incredible effort.

Barcelona remain unbeaten in La Liga, too, and will feel confident of extending their lead at the top on Saturday. While Girona are having a fine season, a trip to the Camp Nou will be a challenge.

In midweek, Barca battled to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, with Lionel Messi on the scoresheet yet again. As noted by WhoScored.com, he's been sensational in La Liga this term too:

Meanwhile, after their win over Leganes on Wednesday, Real Madrid will want to cement their spot in third.

Alaves have the potential to be awkward opponents for Los Blancos. They've won their last three matches in succession to pull away from the relegation zone and are proving a tough nut to crack under the smart tutelage of Abelardo.