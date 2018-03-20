Roman Reigns' Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 5

WWE.com

Few WWE personalities divide opinion more than Roman Reigns.

The 32-year-old signed with the company in 2010, and he climbed to the top of WWE with his Shield brethren and also became a three-time world heavyweight champion.

However, Reigns is also the babyface fans love to hate, and he invokes mixed responses from the WWE Universe.

The Florida-born Superstar has been a mainstay of WrestleMania for the past three years, including his defeat of The Undertaker last year.

Reigns will get the opportunity to create a further legacy for himself when he faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.

Here, we take a look at the moments that have seen Reigns rise to prominence.