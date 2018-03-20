Roman Reigns' Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

Roman Reigns' Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania HistoryMarch 20, 2018
Few WWE personalities divide opinion more than Roman Reigns.
The 32-year-old signed with the company in 2010, and he climbed to the top of WWE with his Shield brethren and also became a three-time world heavyweight champion.
However, Reigns is also the babyface fans love to hate, and he invokes mixed responses from the WWE Universe.
The Florida-born Superstar has been a mainstay of WrestleMania for the past three years, including his defeat of The Undertaker last year.
Reigns will get the opportunity to create a further legacy for himself when he faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.
Here, we take a look at the moments that have seen Reigns rise to prominence.
WrestleMania Debut with The Shield in 2013
As The Shield returned to WWE action in recent months, we were all reminded just how formidable they were in the buildup to WrestleMania 29.
The trio of Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were pitted against the heavy-hitting Big Show, Randy Orton and Sheamus in a six-man tag match.
The MetLife Stadium provided the setting as The Big Dog delivered a huge spear to Orton, allowing Ambrose to hook The Viper's leg for a three-count, preserving The Shield's unbeaten record in WWE competition.
The Shield Dismantle The New Age Outlaws and Kane
By the time WrestleMania 30 came around, The Shield was developed as three individual characters all on the same path to glorious careers.
Ambrose was already the United States champion, and the trio were handed a match against legendary former tag champions The New Age Outlaws, who were joined by Kane.
The match didn't last long, though, as The Hounds of Justice delivered a dual powerbomb to Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, providing one of the audience pops of the night when the former D-Generation X members crashed down to the canvas.
Brock Lesnar was to steal the show, though, as he shattered The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
The Shield quickly moved on to their next storyline, as Rollins double-crossed Reigns and Ambrose to leave the stable and become Triple H's newest member of The Authority.
Reigns Battles Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 in Classic Match
The natural fault lines in WWE eventually crossed at WrestleMania 31, as the company's top emerging face met its most-established heel.
However, fans made the buildup and contest between Reigns and Lesnar an intriguing affair, as The Big Dog failed to get over to audiences and The Beast saw his own popularity explode.
It was 12 months on from Lesnar's historic defeat of Undertaker, and it seemed unfathomable WWE would allow Reigns to pin an icon at the top of his career.
WWE chairman Vince McMahon came up with an ingenious angle, and doubts about the result were pacified as Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.
The Architect ran to the ring with his battered briefcase, turning the match into an impromptu triple-threat encounter.
A frantic ending saw Reigns save Rollins from an F5 by Lesnar as he speared the champion, allowing his former Shield partner to take advantage of the situation, delivering a curb stomp to The Big Dog as he stole the title.
The ending was one of WrestleMania's greatest pieces of theatre, and it propelled Reigns and Rollins to the next stages of their WWE careers.
Reigns Pins Triple H at WrestleMania 32
WrestleMania 32 represented the changing of the guard most WWE fans didn't want to see, but the company was invested in Reigns as a main event star.
The crowd reaction was openly despondent as Reigns hit The Game with his signature moves, and few inside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, wanted to see The Big Dog again handed the most important title in wrestling.
Reigns was already a two-time world champion, but WWE was aware it had to give its prized asset a push.
A running spear off two sets of ropes saw Reigns smash into his opponent's midriff and leave Triple H pinned—as the audience voiced their disapproval.
Roman Reigns Inflicts 2nd WrestleMania Defeat on The Undertaker
Twelve months after Reigns' victory over Triple H on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WWE again handed The Big Dog a match against one of the company's biggest names.
The Undertaker's reputation as a main event star wasn't in doubt, but there was an active passing of torches from the old guard to WWE's freshest talent.
'Taker was 23-1 at WrestleMania going into the bout, and fans booed Reigns as it became clear who was going to win the No Holds Barred match.
Reigns was clearly the more chiselled athlete, and defeating The Undertaker was supposed to provide his opponent with the traction his young career needed.
However, after Reigns speared The Deadman for the pinfall, it was the veteran who drew the loudest cheers as he lay his garments and hat in the centre of the squared circle before departing the arena.