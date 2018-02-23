Doug Marrone, Dave Caldwell, Tom Coughlin Agree to New Jaguars Contracts

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone to contract extensions through the 2021 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported the news Friday. Tad Dickman of Jaguars PR provided a statement from owner Shad Khan about the new deals:

The Jags were one of the league's most surprising teams in 2017. They posted a 10-6 record to win the AFC South and then advanced to the AFC Championship Game, where they held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before the New England Patriots stormed back for a 24-20 win.

Afterward, Marrone called the season-ending loss "sad."

"When you come so close and you know it's right there and you have the ability to take it … it's tough," he told reporters. "Even when you come back, and we came back last night, we had a ton of fans here … The support of them, at the end of the day, it just hurts even more that you feel like you let—I know, personally—I feel like I've let so many people down."

Jacksonville should get most of its key assets back to make another run next season, though. Wide receiver Allen Robinson and cornerback Aaron Colvin are the only high-impact players among the team's group of potential free agents, per Spotrac.

Getting the new contracts settled for the key figures now should allow the Jags to focus solely on free agency and the draft over the next couple months as they seek the pieces they need to take it one step further into the Super Bowl next season.