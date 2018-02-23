Chris Ivory Released by Jaguars After 2 Seasons with Team

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with running back Chris Ivory after two seasons. 

The Jaguars announced on Friday that Ivory has been released. Hays Carlyon of 1010 XL Radio added the move will save Jacksonville $4 million against the salary cap.

Ivory signed a five year deal with the Jaguars worth $32 million in March 2016. He was scheduled to make $5.5 million next season, per Spotrac.

In 25 games with Jacksonville, Ivory had 821 rushing yards on 229 attempts and five total touchdowns. The 29-year-old averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry in 2017. 

Prior to joining the Jaguars, Ivory previously played for the New Orleans Saints and New York JetsThe Saints signed Ivory as an undrafted free agent out of Tiffin University in 2010. 

His best season was in 2015 with the Jets, when he set career-highs with 247 carries, 1,070 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

