Jessie Diggins to Carry Team USA Flag 2018 at Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Jessie Diggins will have the honor of carrying the Stars and Stripes for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported the 26-year-old women's team sprint Olympic gold medalist will carry the flag as Pyeongchang 2018 comes to a close.

Diggins teamed with Kikkan Randall to win the United States' first-ever cross-country gold medal at the Olympics as the pair battled to a dramatic photo finish with Sweden.

According to Bryan Armen Graham of the Guardian, the decorated athlete was ecstatic after picking up the shock victory.

"I just felt unstoppable," Diggins said. "I am in the best shape of my life right now for sure. That feeling of crossing the line and having Kikkan tackle me was the coolest thing ever."

Diggins lunged for the finish line, picking up the win by just 0.19 seconds in one of the Games' most exhilarating endings.

The former world champion will now hold her country's colors, as the Pyeongchang Games provided the best of winter action after difficult weather conditions threatened the quality of the competition.