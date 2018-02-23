Tim Drevno Reportedly Resigns as Michigan Offensive Coordinator

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno is reportedly resigning after three years with the program.

Brandon Justice of the Wolverine Lounge and Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Friday that Drevno is stepping down.

Drevno's resignation comes after Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the hiring of Jim McElwain as wide receivers coach Feb. 20.

ESPN.com's Chris Low reported McElwain will be involved in developing weekly game plans and coordinating the offense. He most recently served as the head coach at Florida, going 22-12 before being fired midway through his third season last October.

A longtime assistant under Harbaugh dating back to 2004 at the University of San Diego, Drevno had been with the Wolverines since 2015. Their offense ranked 91st in the nation with 25.2 points and 105th with 348.9 yards per game last season.