Steelers Trade Rumors: Martavis Bryant on Pittsburgh's Trading Block

After refusing his trade request during the 2017 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are open to moving wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Steelers aren't "shopping" Bryant but are "listening" to inquiries from other teams.

Bryant, 26, recorded 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

A majority of Bryant's production came in the second half of the season, after he requested a trade due to his rule reduction in the offense.

"I just want to be happy, whether it's here or it's somewhere else," Bryant told ESPN around the October trade deadline. "I just want to help contribute. I just want to be the best player that I can on and off the field ... and I want to be given the chance to be that. But I would like for it to be here. If not, then, oh well. Just got to move on."

Bryant is under contract for just $705,000 in 2018, the final year of his rookie contract. While he's a talented deep threat, Bryant's career has been derailed by off-field issues. He's twice been suspended for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy, including missing the entire 2016 season after a failed drug test. His 15 games played in 2017 were four more than he'd ever played in a previous season.

The Steelers could view Bryant as expendable after the breakout of JuJu Smith-Schuster during the second half. The 2017 second-round pick had 58 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and became Ben Roethlisberger's favorite deep threat.

With Bryant's bargain contract due to expire and Smith-Schuster proving an arguably better (and less troubled) No. 2 behind Antonio Bryant, the Steelers could look to recoup some draft pick value now.