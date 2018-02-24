Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: TV, Live-Stream Coverage; Odds for Saturday

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The penultimate day of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday is set to be thrilling, as a number of events will draw to dramatic conclusions in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Gold medals will be battled for in the finals of the curling and the men's ice hockey, while Heat 4 of the four-man bobsled is one of the highlights of any Games. In the small hours of Sunday morning, the last medal of Pyeongchang 2018 will be won in the women's 30-kilometre cross-country skiing.

Here's a reminder of Saturday evening's schedule and the information needed on where to catch the best of the action. The favourites to win each event are displayed in brackets where available along with the accompanying odds.

Saturday Schedule

All times ET.

Bobsleigh

7:30 p.m.: Four-man, Heat 3

9:15 p.m.: Four-man, Heat 4 (Germany 2-1)

Cross-Country Skiing

1:15 a.m.: Women's 30-kilometre mass start* (Marit Bjorgen 5/6)

Curling

6:05 a.m.: Women's bronze-medal game: Japan vs. Great Britain

7:05 p.m.: Women's gold-medal game: South Korea vs. Sweden (Sweden 8-11)

Hockey

11:10 p.m.: Men's gold-medal game: OAR vs. Germany

*Starts on Sunday.

Odds are according to Oddschecker and accurate as of Friday.

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.), Eurosport (U.K.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), Eurosport Player (U.K.)

Saturday Preview

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Some of the best events at the Winter Olympics have been saved until last by the schedule-makers, with a number of enthralling finales to come on Saturday.

Perhaps the most exciting of all will be in the men's ice hockey, as Germany will seek to continue their incredible run by beating the Olympic Athletes from Russia to claim the gold medal.

In the semi-finals, they produced a big upset to beat Canada to reach the Olympic final for the first time in their history. Ice hockey blogger Steve Glynn praised Germany's performance, suggesting their run is positive for the sport:

While the ice hockey has been full of surprises, in the women's curling, the two best teams have made it to the showdown for the gold medal.

Sweden offered a reminder of their class in the semis, as they were comfortable winners over Great Britain. Their skipper, Anna Hasselborg, has led the rink wonderfully throughout the tournament.

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the South Korean team, who have become affectionately dubbed the Garlic Girls by the local press, have emerged as some of the surprise stars of the games.

As Jonathan Cheng of the Wall Street Journal noted, they edged through a thrilling semi-final with Japan to make it to the gold-medal game:

Per the World Curling Twitter account, the performances of various rinks in the curling competition has captured the media's attention:

The same can be said of the bobsleigh event, with the four-man competition the marquee race in this discipline. Having already won gold in the two-person races in the men's and women's competitions already, Germany will be hoping to complete a clean sweep of medals. Johannes Lochner is the pilot of the quartet.

Meanwhile, some of the toughest women at the Games will fight it out over 30 kilometres in the cross-country skiing mass start to round out the Olympics.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Norway's Marit Bjorgen will be among those going for gold; as we can see below, courtesy of Graphic News, she's already made history at these Games:

While Pyeongchang will always be an Olympics to remember for the Norwegian—she's already won four medals in South Korea—an individual gold would be a tremendous way to cap things off.

Competition will be fierce in this endurance tussle, though, with Sweden's Charlotte Kalla likely to be her biggest rival. Kalla will be seeking to double up in this one, having already seized gold in the 7.5- + 7.5-kilometre skiathlon.